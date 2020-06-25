Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Quiz: Pick Your Responses And See If You Have Indravadan In You

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai is a sitcom that aired on a leading general entertainment channel (GEC) from 2004 to 2006. The weekly show narrates the tale of an affluent Gujarati family, whose funny antics made for a good watch. The show stars Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Sumeet Raghavan, and Rupali Ganguly in the lead. The show is directed by Deven Bojani and produced by JD Majethia and Aatish Kapadia under their production banner Hats Off Productions.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai's Indravadan Sarabhai aka Satish Shah celebrates his 69th birthday on Thursday (June 25). As the actor turns a year older today, here is a quiz on one of his most iconic character- Indravadan Sarabhai. Take the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai quiz and find out if you have traits of Satish Shah's character in you.

Also Read | Rajesh Kumar Of 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' Reveals That Earlier His Son Didn't Like The Show

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai quiz: Do you have traits of Indravadan Sarabhai in you?

How often do you barge into a conversation and steal the show?

Sometimes

Always

Never

Also Read | Memes Of The Week: Netizens Enjoy Oil Prices And Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Memes

Are you the funniest person in your friend circle, who cracks a joke at each and everything?

Yes

No

How often do you imitate your family and friends only because you are in awe with them?

Sometimes

Always

Never

How often do you get into trouble because of your sense of humour?

Sometimes

Always

Never

Also Read | Can Jen Be Perfect 'Maya' In Hollywood Remake Of 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai'? Here's The Cast

Do you pit two people against each other just because you are bored?

Yes

No

Does your eloquence help you get out of difficult situations without a hassle?

Sometimes

Always

Never

Do you forget your family member's birthday and anniversary and act casual about it?

Yes

No

Are you the funniest member of your family, who cracks jokes at every occasion?

Yes

No

Do you think after you speak?

Yes

No

Do you make pop-culture references in almost every conversation?

Sometimes

Always

Never

Who is Indravadan Sarabhai?

Satish Shah, born in a Kutchi Gujarati family, made his celluloid debut in Bhagwan Parshuram (1970). In an acting career more than three decades, Satish Shah has been part of movies like Umrao Jaan (1981), Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron (1983), Hero Hiralal (1988), and most recently, Humshakals (2014). Besides being a famous Bollywood actor, Satish Shah, in his alluring acting career has played interesting parts in Marathi films and television shows.

Satish Shah, who played the role of Indravadan Sarabhai in the sitcom, in an old interview with an online portal had revealed that character was quite familiar to his real-life personality. Indravadan Sarabhai is the patriarch of an affluent family that resides in South Mumbai. Father of two, Indravadan Sarabhai often sides his elder daughter-in-law, which irks his wife, Maya Sarabhai.

Indravadan Sarabhai is mischievous and cracks jokes in grim situations too. He plays pranks on his younger son Rosesh. However, Indravadan Sarabhai is one of the funniest and wittiest characters of the show.

Also Read | Mumbai Police Share 'Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai' Memes To Raise Awareness About COVID-19

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.