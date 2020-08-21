Raveena Tandon And Govinda's Movies That Fans Love Binge-watching Even Today

Govinda is a popular actor, who has time and again proved his acting mettle and versatility through his superhit films. Raveena Tandon is also a popular actor in the Hindi film industry who was one of the most sought after star of the 90s. Together, the duo have given us some blockbuster films that are still a fan-favourite. Below is a list of such movies

Also read | Aatish was Raveena Tandon and Karisma Kapoor's first film & other interesting trivia

Raveena Tandon and Govinda's superhit movies

Aunty No. 1

Aunty No. 1 starred Govinda, Kader Khan, Harish Kumar and Raveena Tandon in the lead role. The film, released in the year 1998. is directed by Kriti Kumar and penned by Kader Khan and Sachin Bhowmik. The plot of the story was adapted by a Marathi play named, ‘Moruchi Mavshi’ which was penned and helmed by Acharya Atre.

Pardesi Babu

Pardesi Babu released in the year 1998. The film was helmed by Manoj Agrawal. Pardesi Babu was a Hindi-language comedy-drama film starring Govinda, Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty in the lead role. Govinda as Pardesi and Raveena Tandon as Karuna eventually fall in love in the film.

Also read | Raveena Tandon was initially dropped as the lead in 'Officer' & other interesting trivia

Rajaji

Rajaji, this film is released in the year 1999 and starred Govinda and Raveena Tandon in the lead roles. This Bollywood comedy-drama was produced and directed by Vimal Kumar. Reportedly, Rajaji is a remake of the film 1982 film Kaamchor starring Rakesh Roshan.

Dulhe Raja

Dulhe Raja was released in the year 1998 and was a Bollywood comedy-drama. The film featured Govinda and Raveena Tandon in the lead role. Along with them, Kader Khan, Johny Lever, Prem Chopra and Asrani played the supporting roles in the movie, In the year1999, Johnny Lever was appreciated with the Filmfare Award for Best Performance in a Comic Role for Dulhe Raja.

Akhiyon Se Goli Maare

Akhiyon Se Goli Maare released in the year 2002. It was a comedy-drama film directed by Harmesh Malhotra. Akhiyon Se Goli Maare starred Govinda and Raveena Tandon in prominent roles along with other supporting casts that included Johnny Lever, Kader Khan, and Asrani. Reportedly, the film name is taken from the song of the film, Dulhe Raja, which also starred the same leading jodi.

Also read | Raveena Tandon reminisces her Janmashtami celebration before COVID began; see pics

Waah! Tera Kya Kehna

Waah! Tera Kya Kehna was helmed by Manoj Agrawal and released in the year 2002. The Bollywood comedy film, Waah! Tera Kya Kehna starred Govinda and Raveena Tandon in the lead roles. Reportedly, the film was a failure at the Box Office. The film also featured Preeti Jhangiani, Shakti Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Kader Khan, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Mohnish Bahl in the supporting roles.

Anari No. 1

Anari No. 1 was a comedy-drama released in 1999. The film was helmed by Kuku Kohli and starred Govinda, Raveena Tandon and Simran in lead roles. In the supporting roles, the film featured Aruna Irani, Kader Khan, Satish Shah and Satyendra Kapoor. Anari No. 1 was a super hit at the box office and also gained a lot of praises by the audiences.

Also read | Raveena Tandon rejected films like 'Gupt' and 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai'; here's why

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.