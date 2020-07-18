Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Quiz: Take Quiz & Find Out If You're Monisha, Maya, Sahil Or Indu

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai is a popular comedy show that holds a special place in the hearts of the audiences. Starring Satish Shah, Ratna Pathak, Sumeet Raghavan and Rupali Ganguly, the plot of the show revolves around a quintessential upper-class family living in South Mumbai.

Over the years, the show received cult status and is regarded as one of the greatest Indian comedy shows of all the time. Here is a quick quiz that you can take to determine which iconic character from the show describes you the best. Answer the following questions to get your answer.

If you see someone taking the extra 'saunf' from the restaurant table, how would you react?

Be embarrassed and ask them to stop it Laugh it off and not care Think that this is wrong but let them do it anyway Feel proud of your friend and take inspiration to take the leftover water too

How would you plan a dinner date for your partner?

Book a yacht, have a fine dining dinner date, followed by Waltzing A candlelight dinner at home that starts with a prank on your partner to make them laugh Book a table at the classiest restaurant in town followed by something your partner likes Netflix and chill with dinner ordered from a nearby restaurant

You are at a restaurant and you suddenly realise that you forgot your wallet and have only Rs.500. what would you eat?

Pasta Roti-Sabji Dal Rice Khichdi

If you are a solo traveller what will be your ideal vacation?

Go Abroad Road trip Trekking Picnic

If you were attending a friend's cocktail party, what would be the look you sport?

A branded designer dress, a thin rose gold watch & a set of pearl danglers & stilettos Cap, sunglasses, a t-shirt with your favourite football team's logo and sneakers A well-cut suit, rimless glasses and polished boots A glitzy evening dress, chunky jewellery, platform heels and a large tote bag

You are attending your relative’s wedding reception. Which person are you?

You'll be the one holding a wine glass & flaunting your large diamond ring You'll be the one cracking jokes to get away from awkward questions You'll be the quiet one often chipping in with a smart word or two You'll be the one hopping across groups of people, laughing gustily away

How will you react when you are on a highway & your car’s engine breaks down?

Maintain your decorum while waiting calmly for the tow-truck Pop the hood and do some DIY engine repair Look for options online while discussing possible solutions to repair the engine with the crowd at large Wring your hands and appeal to anyone who'll listen

What would you do when you are home alone on a weekend?

Listen to classy music Write poems Worry about the pending work Laze around

When on a shopping spree, who are you?

The one who buys popular brands The one who doesn’t care The one who is forced to accompany others The one who's shopping only because there's discount deals and offers

How do you react when you get to know about shopping sales?

Ignores it The one who will go to the shop but will end up eating food Might go if there’s a discount on certain brands Gets Excited

The answer key to ‘Which character are you from Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai” is:

If you choose mostly 1, then you are Maya Sarabhai

If you choose mostly 2, then you are Indu Sarabhai

If you choose mostly 3, then you are Sahil Sarabhai

If you choose mostly 4, then you are Monisha Sarabhai

(Disclaimer: This quiz guarantees no accuracy; it is surely made for entertainment purposes. Republic doesn’t support, guarantee or encourages any delusional behaviour)

