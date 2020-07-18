Amazon Quiz Answers Today, July 18 2020: Amazon Fender Acoustic Guitar Quiz Answers

Quick links:
Amazon India is back with the daily Amazon Quiz where users can answer questions and stand a chance to win exciting prizes. The Amazon Quiz for July 18 2020 is live now, and the winner will be eligible to win a Fender Acoustic Guitar. Amazon quizzes focus on product trivia and provide the opportunity for customers to win exciting prizes. The prizes for these quizzes range from free products (including mobile phones and other gadgets) and goodies to Amazon Pay balance. Check out the questions and answers for today’s Amazon quiz to bag the Fender Acoustic Guitar.
There is a Fender Acoustic Guitar that will be awarded in this Amazon Quiz contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries that answer all the questions correctly. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the Amazon Quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.
Question 1. Who is known as the 'Waterman of India' and is renowned for his conversational efforts in bringing back many rivers, and increasing the water table level in Rajasthan?
Answer 1: Dr. Rajendra Singh
Question 2. The recently discovered Craspedotropis gretathunbergae is a species of what animal?
Answer 2: Snail
Question 3. Which five-time Grand Slam champion announced her retirement from tennis at the age of 32?
Answer 3: Maria Sharapova
Question 4. Jungle Cry' is about 12 underprivileged children from Odisha who went on to win the U14 World Cup in which sport?
Answer 4: Rugby
Question 5. Which child actor who acted in Mr India is now a successful choreographer and the director of movies such as Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3?
Answer 5: Ahmed Khan