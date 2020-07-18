Last Updated:

GK Questions 2020 For July 18 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Aspirants preparing for UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government & competitive exams can read daily gk questions 2020 updates here.

gk questions

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for July 18, 2020

1.One absorbed in his thoughts and feelings rather than in things outside ------------.

  • Scholar
  • Recluse
  • Introvert
  • Intellectual

2. World's busiest airports by passenger traffic are ---------------.

  • Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, USA
  • Lhasa Airport, Tibet
  • King Abdul Aziz International Airport, Saudi Arabia
  • Chicago O' Hare International Airport, USA

3. Pressure cooker cooks rice faster because of -----------.

  • it always lets the steam escape
  • high pressure crushes the hard covering of rice grains
  • it does not let the heat energy escape easily
  • high pressure raises the boiling point of water

4. Rohinton Baria Trophy is associated with -------------.

  • football
  • hockey
  • cricket 'Inter-University'
  • inter-university sports and athletics

5. Superconductivity is a phenomenon in which the resistance of a substance -----------------.

  • increases with temperature
  • decreases with temperature
  • do not change with temperature
  • becomes zero at very low temperature

6. Primary rainbow is formed when light suffers -----------------.

  • two internal refractions before emerging out of the drop
  • one internal refractions before emerging out of the drop
  • no internal refraction
  • either one or two internal refractions before emerging out of the drop

7. The Israel Weapon Industries Assault Riffle's- Arad and Carmel will be manufactured in which India state?

  • Maharashtra
  • Rajasthan
  • Madhya Pradesh
  • Haryana

8. The founder member of EFTA is ----------.

  • Austria, Denmark, Norway
  • Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland
  • UK, Austria, Sweden
  • All of the above

9. The first meeting of the UN General Assembly was held in which of the following cities?

  • London
  • New York
  • San Francisco
  • Teheran

10. One who dabbles in fine arts for the love of it and not for monetary gains ----------------.

  • Connoisseur
  • Amateur
  • Professional
  • Dilettante

11. The Central Command of Army is located at -----------------.

  • Pune
  • Udhampur
  • Lucknow
  • Mhow

12. The General Assembly meets regularly ---------------.

  • once a month
  • after every three months
  • twice a year
  • once a year

13. The department of Atomic Energy was established in --------------.

  • 1948
  • 1954
  • 1963
  • 1971

14. A schoolboy who cuts classes frequently is a -------------.

  • Defeatist
  • Sycophant
  • Truant
  • Martinet

15. The country, which was admitted to the membership of the United Nations in September 2002, is ------------------.

  • Macedonia
  • East Timor
  • Andorra
  • Eritrea

16. The chief of the Army Staff is assisted by ---------------.

  • Vice-chief of the Army Staff
  • Principal staff officers such as Deputy Chief, Adjutant General, Military Secretary
  • both (a) and (b)
  • None of the above

17. The first Winter Olympic Games were held at ---------------.

  • Innsbruck (Austria)
  • Lake Placid (USA)
  • Chamonix (France)
  • Calgary (Alberta)

18. Ready to believe ---------------.

  • Credulous
  • Credible
  • Creditable
  • Incredible

19. The first historical mention of the holding of the ancient Olympic Games occurred about --------------.

  • 2000 years ago
  • 2250 years ago
  • 2500 years ago
  • 2775 years ago

20. World War II was fought between ------------------.

  • Axis Power (Germany, Italy and Japan) against the Allies (Britain, USSR, USA, France)
  • Austria, Hungary, Turkey against France, USA, Japan
  • both (a) and (b)
  • None of the above

21. The credit of inventing the television goes to -------------.

  • Faraday
  • Baird
  • Edison
  • Marconi

22. Medical study of skin and its diseases --------------.

  • Dermatology
  • Endocrinology
  • Genealogy
  • Orthopaedics

23. The exhaled air contains ---------------.

  • carbon dioxide only
  • a mixture which has more carbon dioxide than oxygen
  • a mixture of carbon dioxide, nitrogen and oxygen in which nitrogen has the highest percentage
  • a mixture of carbon dioxide and nitrogen

24. A person who tries to deceive people by claiming to be able to do wonderful things ----------------.

  • Trickster
  • Imposter
  • Magician
  • Mountebank

25. The committee of the Norwegian Parliament awards the prize for -------------.

  • economics
  • peace
  • medicine
  • literature

26. The element of an electric stove made -----------.

  • copper
  • invar
  • magnalium
  • nichrome

27. The college of Military Engineering is situated at ----------------.

  • Kirkee (Pune)
  • Mhow
  • Dehradun
  • Chennai

28. A dramatic performance --------------.

  • Mask
  • Mosque
  • Masque
  • Mascot

29. The first Afro-Asian Games were held in ---------------.

  • Hyderabad
  • Sydney
  • Cairo
  • Kuala Lumpur

30. The first rice straw power plant has been set up at -----------------.

  • Kolkata
  • Jalkheri, Punjab
  • Trombay, Maharashtra
  • None of the above

GK 2020 Answer

1.One absorbed in his thoughts and feelings rather than in things outside ------------.

Answer- Introvert

2. World's busiest airports by passenger traffic are ---------------.

Answer- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, USA

3. Pressure cooker cooks rice faster because of -----------.

Answer- high pressure raises the boiling point of water

4. Rohinton Baria Trophy is associated with -------------.

Answer- cricket 'Inter-University'

5. Superconductivity is a phenomenon in which the resistance of a substance -----------------.

Answer- becomes zero at very low temperature

6. Primary rainbow is formed when light suffers -----------------.

Answer- one internal refraction before emerging out of the drop

7. The Israel Weapon Industries Assault Riffle's- Arad and Carmel will be manufactured in which India state?

Answer- Madhya Pradesh

8. The founder member of EFTA is ----------.

Answer- All of the above

9. The first meeting of the UN General Assembly was held in which of the following cities?

Answer- London

10. One who dabbles in fine arts for the love of it and not for monetary gains ----------------.

Answer- Amateur

11. The Central Command of Army is located at -----------------.

Answer- Lucknow

12. The General Assembly meets regularly ---------------.

Answer- once year

13. The department of Atomic Energy was established in --------------.

Answer- 1954

14. A schoolboy who cuts classes frequently is a -------------.

Answer- Truant

15. The country, which was admitted to the membership of the United Nations in September 2002, is ------------------.

Answer- East Timor

16. The chief of the Army Staff is assisted by ---------------.

Answer- both (a) and (b)

17. The first Winter Olympic Games were held at ---------------.

Answer- Chamonix (France)

18. Ready to believe ---------------.

Answer-  Credulous

19. The first historical mention of the holding of the ancient Olympic Games occurred about --------------.

Answer- 2775 years ago

20. World War II was fought between ------------------.

Answer- Axis Power (Germany, Italy and Japan) against the Allies (Britain, USSR, USA, France)

21. The credit of inventing the television goes to -------------.

Answer- Baird

22. Medical study of skin and its diseases --------------.

Answer- Endocrinology

23. The exhaled air contains ---------------.

Answer- a mixture of carbon dioxide, nitrogen and oxygen in which nitrogen has the highest percentage

24. A person who tries to deceive people by claiming to be able to do wonderful things ----------------.

Answer- Trickster

25. The committee of the Norwegian Parliament awards the prize for -------------.

Answer- economics

26. The element of an electric stove made -----------.

Answer- nichrome

27. The college of Military Engineering is situated at ----------------.

Answer- Kirkee (Pune)

28. A dramatic performance --------------.

Answer- Masque

29. The first Afro-Asian Games were held in ---------------.

Answer- Hyderabad

30. The first rice straw power plant has been set up at -----------------.

Answer- Jalkheri, Punjab

