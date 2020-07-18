GK Questions 2020 For July 18 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Quick links:
Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.
These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.
Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.
1.One absorbed in his thoughts and feelings rather than in things outside ------------.
Answer- Introvert
2. World's busiest airports by passenger traffic are ---------------.
Answer- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, USA
3. Pressure cooker cooks rice faster because of -----------.
Answer- high pressure raises the boiling point of water
4. Rohinton Baria Trophy is associated with -------------.
Answer- cricket 'Inter-University'
5. Superconductivity is a phenomenon in which the resistance of a substance -----------------.
Answer- becomes zero at very low temperature
6. Primary rainbow is formed when light suffers -----------------.
Answer- one internal refraction before emerging out of the drop
7. The Israel Weapon Industries Assault Riffle's- Arad and Carmel will be manufactured in which India state?
Answer- Madhya Pradesh
8. The founder member of EFTA is ----------.
Answer- All of the above
9. The first meeting of the UN General Assembly was held in which of the following cities?
Answer- London
10. One who dabbles in fine arts for the love of it and not for monetary gains ----------------.
Answer- Amateur
11. The Central Command of Army is located at -----------------.
Answer- Lucknow
12. The General Assembly meets regularly ---------------.
Answer- once year
13. The department of Atomic Energy was established in --------------.
Answer- 1954
14. A schoolboy who cuts classes frequently is a -------------.
Answer- Truant
15. The country, which was admitted to the membership of the United Nations in September 2002, is ------------------.
Answer- East Timor
16. The chief of the Army Staff is assisted by ---------------.
Answer- both (a) and (b)
17. The first Winter Olympic Games were held at ---------------.
Answer- Chamonix (France)
18. Ready to believe ---------------.
Answer- Credulous
19. The first historical mention of the holding of the ancient Olympic Games occurred about --------------.
Answer- 2775 years ago
20. World War II was fought between ------------------.
Answer- Axis Power (Germany, Italy and Japan) against the Allies (Britain, USSR, USA, France)
21. The credit of inventing the television goes to -------------.
Answer- Baird
22. Medical study of skin and its diseases --------------.
Answer- Endocrinology
23. The exhaled air contains ---------------.
Answer- a mixture of carbon dioxide, nitrogen and oxygen in which nitrogen has the highest percentage
24. A person who tries to deceive people by claiming to be able to do wonderful things ----------------.
Answer- Trickster
25. The committee of the Norwegian Parliament awards the prize for -------------.
Answer- economics
26. The element of an electric stove made -----------.
Answer- nichrome
27. The college of Military Engineering is situated at ----------------.
Answer- Kirkee (Pune)
28. A dramatic performance --------------.
Answer- Masque
29. The first Afro-Asian Games were held in ---------------.
Answer- Hyderabad
30. The first rice straw power plant has been set up at -----------------.
Answer- Jalkheri, Punjab
