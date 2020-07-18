GK Questions 2020 For July 18 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs

Most competitive exams in India have GK questions as an essential component. Reading up on all the India GK there is to know is not an easy task, but you can brush up on your GK today with these GK 2020 questions and answers. This GK Question Bank is updated daily to help you with the most relevant and up-to-date GK questions.

These GK 2020 questions are perfect to solve when you are studying for a competitive entrance exam, preparing for an interview, or reading up on GK today for your own knowledge. India GK is quizzed in several competitive and entrance exams, including but not limited to those for the UPSC, SSC, IAS, CGL, CHSL, CDS, Railways, Defence, Banking and MBA exams. Here, along with aptitude and banking questions, GK in English is also tested.

How to solve GK quiz online

Various general knowledge practice tests and mock exams are available to help check your preparedness for competitive exams. They typically have multiple-choice questions (MCQs) in a general quiz format and G.k questions on current affairs. Regular practice with daily GK questions helps to improve one's score in such quizzes along with an improvement in ability to recollect details. It might also help to expose oneself to news or discuss easy general knowledge questions with friends & family and gradually move to more specialised ones. Such questions can be found below or in various GK questions pdf available online.

Top GK Questions for July 18, 2020

1.One absorbed in his thoughts and feelings rather than in things outside ------------.

Scholar

Recluse

Introvert

Intellectual

2. World's busiest airports by passenger traffic are ---------------.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, USA

Lhasa Airport, Tibet

King Abdul Aziz International Airport, Saudi Arabia

Chicago O' Hare International Airport, USA

3. Pressure cooker cooks rice faster because of -----------.

it always lets the steam escape

high pressure crushes the hard covering of rice grains

it does not let the heat energy escape easily

high pressure raises the boiling point of water

4. Rohinton Baria Trophy is associated with -------------.

football

hockey

cricket 'Inter-University'

inter-university sports and athletics

5. Superconductivity is a phenomenon in which the resistance of a substance -----------------.

increases with temperature

decreases with temperature

do not change with temperature

becomes zero at very low temperature

6. Primary rainbow is formed when light suffers -----------------.

two internal refractions before emerging out of the drop

one internal refractions before emerging out of the drop

no internal refraction

either one or two internal refractions before emerging out of the drop

7. The Israel Weapon Industries Assault Riffle's- Arad and Carmel will be manufactured in which India state?

Maharashtra

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Haryana

8. The founder member of EFTA is ----------.

Austria, Denmark, Norway

Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland

UK, Austria, Sweden

All of the above

9. The first meeting of the UN General Assembly was held in which of the following cities?

London

New York

San Francisco

Teheran

10. One who dabbles in fine arts for the love of it and not for monetary gains ----------------.

Connoisseur

Amateur

Professional

Dilettante

11. The Central Command of Army is located at -----------------.

Pune

Udhampur

Lucknow

Mhow

12. The General Assembly meets regularly ---------------.

once a month

after every three months

twice a year

once a year

13. The department of Atomic Energy was established in --------------.

1948

1954

1963

1971

14. A schoolboy who cuts classes frequently is a -------------.

Defeatist

Sycophant

Truant

Martinet

15. The country, which was admitted to the membership of the United Nations in September 2002, is ------------------.

Macedonia

East Timor

Andorra

Eritrea

16. The chief of the Army Staff is assisted by ---------------.

Vice-chief of the Army Staff

Principal staff officers such as Deputy Chief, Adjutant General, Military Secretary

both (a) and (b)

None of the above

17. The first Winter Olympic Games were held at ---------------.

Innsbruck (Austria)

Lake Placid (USA)

Chamonix (France)

Calgary (Alberta)

18. Ready to believe ---------------.

Credulous

Credible

Creditable

Incredible

19. The first historical mention of the holding of the ancient Olympic Games occurred about --------------.

2000 years ago

2250 years ago

2500 years ago

2775 years ago

20. World War II was fought between ------------------.

Axis Power (Germany, Italy and Japan) against the Allies (Britain, USSR, USA, France)

Austria, Hungary, Turkey against France, USA, Japan

both (a) and (b)

None of the above

21. The credit of inventing the television goes to -------------.

Faraday

Baird

Edison

Marconi

22. Medical study of skin and its diseases --------------.

Dermatology

Endocrinology

Genealogy

Orthopaedics

23. The exhaled air contains ---------------.

carbon dioxide only

a mixture which has more carbon dioxide than oxygen

a mixture of carbon dioxide, nitrogen and oxygen in which nitrogen has the highest percentage

a mixture of carbon dioxide and nitrogen

24. A person who tries to deceive people by claiming to be able to do wonderful things ----------------.

Trickster

Imposter

Magician

Mountebank

25. The committee of the Norwegian Parliament awards the prize for -------------.

economics

peace

medicine

literature

26. The element of an electric stove made -----------.

copper

invar

magnalium

nichrome

27. The college of Military Engineering is situated at ----------------.

Kirkee (Pune)

Mhow

Dehradun

Chennai

28. A dramatic performance --------------.

Mask

Mosque

Masque

Mascot

29. The first Afro-Asian Games were held in ---------------.

Hyderabad

Sydney

Cairo

Kuala Lumpur

30. The first rice straw power plant has been set up at -----------------.

Kolkata

Jalkheri, Punjab

Trombay, Maharashtra

None of the above

GK 2020 Answer

1.One absorbed in his thoughts and feelings rather than in things outside ------------.

Answer- Introvert

2. World's busiest airports by passenger traffic are ---------------.

Answer- Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, USA

3. Pressure cooker cooks rice faster because of -----------.

Answer- high pressure raises the boiling point of water

4. Rohinton Baria Trophy is associated with -------------.

Answer- cricket 'Inter-University'

5. Superconductivity is a phenomenon in which the resistance of a substance -----------------.

Answer- becomes zero at very low temperature

6. Primary rainbow is formed when light suffers -----------------.

Answer- one internal refraction before emerging out of the drop

7. The Israel Weapon Industries Assault Riffle's- Arad and Carmel will be manufactured in which India state?

Answer- Madhya Pradesh

8. The founder member of EFTA is ----------.

Answer- All of the above

9. The first meeting of the UN General Assembly was held in which of the following cities?

Answer- London

10. One who dabbles in fine arts for the love of it and not for monetary gains ----------------.

Answer- Amateur

11. The Central Command of Army is located at -----------------.

Answer- Lucknow

12. The General Assembly meets regularly ---------------.

Answer- once year

13. The department of Atomic Energy was established in --------------.

Answer- 1954

14. A schoolboy who cuts classes frequently is a -------------.

Answer- Truant

15. The country, which was admitted to the membership of the United Nations in September 2002, is ------------------.

Answer- East Timor

16. The chief of the Army Staff is assisted by ---------------.

Answer- both (a) and (b)

17. The first Winter Olympic Games were held at ---------------.

Answer- Chamonix (France)

18. Ready to believe ---------------.

Answer- Credulous

19. The first historical mention of the holding of the ancient Olympic Games occurred about --------------.

Answer- 2775 years ago

20. World War II was fought between ------------------.

Answer- Axis Power (Germany, Italy and Japan) against the Allies (Britain, USSR, USA, France)

21. The credit of inventing the television goes to -------------.

Answer- Baird

22. Medical study of skin and its diseases --------------.

Answer- Endocrinology

23. The exhaled air contains ---------------.

Answer- a mixture of carbon dioxide, nitrogen and oxygen in which nitrogen has the highest percentage

24. A person who tries to deceive people by claiming to be able to do wonderful things ----------------.

Answer- Trickster

25. The committee of the Norwegian Parliament awards the prize for -------------.

Answer- economics

26. The element of an electric stove made -----------.

Answer- nichrome

27. The college of Military Engineering is situated at ----------------.

Answer- Kirkee (Pune)

28. A dramatic performance --------------.

Answer- Masque

29. The first Afro-Asian Games were held in ---------------.

Answer- Hyderabad

30. The first rice straw power plant has been set up at -----------------.

Answer- Jalkheri, Punjab

