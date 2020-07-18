Current Affairs 2020 For July 18 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affair

Quick links:
Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about July's current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 10 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1. Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple is in which state?
2. Malala day is being celebrated on which date?
3. A low-cost COVID-19 test "Corosure" has been developed by which IIT?
4. Which IIT has developed an Ultra Violet Sanitizing product called "Shudh?
5. Who was honoured with the "Top Publicist" award in the Global Humanitarian Awards 2020?
6. Which company will invest a $10 billion in India over the next 5-7 years through a mix of equity investments, partnerships and operational infrastructure in ecosystem investments?
7. PRAGYA guidelines belong to which field?
8. Who has been awarded the 2020 Von Karman Award?
9. The Ministry of Railways will transform Indian Railways into Green Railways by which year?
10. How much has been allocated by NABARD Under its refinance scheme for financial institutions and banks?
11. Nagindas Sanghvi, a veteran writer and journalist, died recently belongs to which state?
12. How much retail inflation has risen in the month of June 2020?
13. The Israel Weapon Industries Assault Riffle's- Arad and Carmel will be manufactured in which India state?
14. Who will receive this year's Mohun Bagan Ratna?
15. Avad Bin Hassan Jami, who recently passed away, belongs to which profession?
16. Which country will resume Afghanistan's exports through the Wagah border with India?
17. Which PSU has won the prestigious CII-ITC Sustainability Award 2019?
18. PM Modi will deliver an address at the Valedictory of High-Level Segment of UN ECOSOWhich country was the first president of ECOSOC?
19. India's second Voluntary National Review (VNR) report has been presented by which organization?
20. Who has been appointed as India's new High Commissioner to Bangladesh?
21. Bulk Drug Park of India is to be set up in which state?
22. Which organization recently released the title 'Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients- Status, Issues, Technology Readiness, and Challenges'?
23. The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Gamalei Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology has completed the Human Clinical Trials. The institute belongs to which country?
24. Which company has signed an MoU with IIT Alumni Council to develop a 'High Investor Depth' platform for startups?
25. Qualcomm has informed that it has invested Rs 730 crore in Reliance Industries' subsidiary company- Jio Platforms. Qualcomm belongs to which country?
26. Visa, enters into partnership with which bank to deploy Visa Secure to the bank's cardholders?
27. Bastille Day is being celebrated on which date?
28. The National Intelligence Grid is expected to go live by the end of which year?
29. Darpan Portal of which state has received the Elites Excellence Awards 2020?
30. A Comprehensive exercise for mapping of crops under each of the Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBK) has started in which state?
Also Read: Current Affairs 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs
1. Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple is in which state?
Answer- Kerala
2. Malala day is being celebrated on which date?
Answer- July 12
3. A low-cost COVID-19 test "Corosure" has been developed by which IIT?
Answer- IIT Delhi
4. Which IIT has developed an Ultra Violet Sanitizing product called "Shudh?
Answer- IIT Kanpur
5. Who was honoured with the "Top Publicist" award in the Global Humanitarian Awards 2020?
Answer- Sachin Awasthi
6. Which company will invest a $10 billion in India over the next 5-7 years through a mix of equity investments, partnerships and operational infrastructure in ecosystem investments?
Answer- Google
7. PRAGYA guidelines belong to which field?
Answer- Digital Education
8. Who has been awarded the 2020 Von Karman Award?
Answer- Dr K Sivan
9. The Ministry of Railways will transform Indian Railways into Green Railways by which year?
Answer- 2030
10. How much has been allocated by NABARD Under its refinance scheme for financial institutions and banks?
Answer- Rs 5,000 crores
11. Nagindas Sanghvi, a veteran writer and journalist, died recently belongs to which state?
Answer- Gujarat
12. TO How much retail inflation has risen in the month of June 2020?
Answer- 6.09%
13. The Israel Weapon Industries Assault Riffle's- Arad and Carmel will be manufactured in which India state?
Answer- Madhya Pradesh
14. Who will receive this year's Mohun Bagan Ratna?
Answer- Gurbux Singh
15. Avad Bin Hassan Jami, who recently passed away, belongs to which profession?
Answer- Cartoonist
16. Which country will resume Afghanistan's exports through the Wagah border with India?
Answer- Pakistan
17. Which PSU has won the prestigious CII-ITC Sustainability Award 2019?
Answer- NTPC
18. PM Modi will deliver an address at the Valedictory of High-Level Segment of UN ECOSOWhich country was the first president of ECOSOC?
Answer- India
19. India's second Voluntary National Review (VNR) report has been presented by which organization?
Answer- NITI Aayog
20. Who has been appointed as India's new High Commissioner to Bangladesh?
Answer- Vikram Doraiswami
21. Bulk Drug Park of India in is to be set up in which state?
Answer- Punjab
22. Which organization recently released the title 'Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients- Status, Issues, Technology Readiness, and Challenges'?
Answer- TIFAC
23. The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Gamalei Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology has completed the Human Clinical Trials. The institute belongs to which country?
Answer- Russia
24. Which company has signed an MoU with IIT Alumni Council to develop a 'High Investor Depth' platform for startups?
Answer- BSE
25. Qualcomm has informed that it has invested Rs 730 crore in Reliance Industries' subsidiary company- Jio Platforms. Qualcomm belongs to which country?
Answer- USA
26. Visa, enters into partnership with which bank to deploy Visa Secure to the bank's cardholders?
Answer- Federal Bank
27. Bastille Day is being celebrated on which date?
Answer- July 14
28. The National Intelligence Grid is expected to go live by the end of which year?
Answer- 2020
29. Darpan Portal of which state has received the Elites Excellence Awards 2020?
Answer- Chhattisgarh
30. A Comprehensive exercise for mapping of crops under each of the Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBK) has started in which state?
Answer- Andhra Pradesh
Also Read: GK Questions 2020 For June 09 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affairs