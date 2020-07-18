Current Affairs 2020 For July 18 | Daily Updated Quiz On National & International Affair

Staying up-to-date with current affairs 2020 is absolutely essential for anybody looking to take competitive exams this year. Many school/college exams, entrance exams, and interviews require you to be well-versed with current affairs today. However, remembering daily current affairs by reading about it alone is often not enough. Our daily current affairs 2020 questions and answers will thus help you test your knowledge about July's current affairs and ensure that you are well-versed with the happenings of the world.

Monthly Current Affairs in India - News format and Quiz

It is known that civil, finance & competitive exams including UPSC, SSC, IAS, Banking, Defence, Railway & other government (central & state level recruitment exams) emphasise on ascertaining aspirants' knowledge of recent current affairs. To develop a sound awareness of recent current affairs events, reading about monthly current affairs in news or pdf format could help. Below, we have provided a daily current affairs quiz that is updated based on recent news.

Current Affairs 2020 Questions for July 18, 2020

1. Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple is in which state?

Kerala

Tamilnadu

Andhra Pradesh

Karnataka

2. Malala day is being celebrated on which date?

July 14

July 12

July 11

July 13

3. A low-cost COVID-19 test "Corosure" has been developed by which IIT?

IIT Delhi

IIT Guwahati

IIT Bhopal

IIT Roorkee

4. Which IIT has developed an Ultra Violet Sanitizing product called "Shudh?

IIT Delhi

IIT Kanpur

IIT Roorkee

IIT Guwahati

5. Who was honoured with the "Top Publicist" award in the Global Humanitarian Awards 2020?

Harender Yadav

Ravi Pujara

Sachin Awasthi

Kevel Singh

6. Which company will invest a $10 billion in India over the next 5-7 years through a mix of equity investments, partnerships and operational infrastructure in ecosystem investments?

Amazon

Paytm

Microsoft

Google

7. PRAGYA guidelines belong to which field?

Digital Education

Child Education

Women Safety

Disabled Citizens

8. Who has been awarded the 2020 Von Karman Award?

Ritu Karidhal Srivastava

Dr. K Sivan

Subrahmanyan Chandrasekhar

Subbiah Arunan

9. The Ministry of Railways will transform Indian Railways into Green Railways by which year?

2020

2025

2030

2021

10. How much has been allocated by NABARD Under its refinance scheme for financial institutions and banks?

₹ 5,000 crores

₹ 3,500 crores

₹ 6,000 crores

₹ 1,000 crores

11. Nagindas Sanghvi, a veteran writer and journalist, died recently belongs to which state?

Maharashtra

Punjab

Gujarat

Odisha

12. How much retail inflation has risen in the month of June 2020?

4.00%

8.09%

6.00%

6.09%

13. The Israel Weapon Industries Assault Riffle's- Arad and Carmel will be manufactured in which India state?

Maharashtra

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Haryana

14. Who will receive this year's Mohun Bagan Ratna?

Manpreet Singh

Gurbux Singh

Harjot Singh

Balbir Singh

15. Avad Bin Hassan Jami, who recently passed away, belongs to which profession?

Cartoonist

Actor

Player

Politician

16. Which country will resume Afghanistan's exports through the Wagah border with India?

Pakistan

Nepal

Sri Lanka

Bangladesh

17. Which PSU has won the prestigious CII-ITC Sustainability Award 2019?

GAIL

NTPC

BEL

ONGC

18. PM Modi will deliver an address at the Valedictory of High-Level Segment of UN ECOSOWhich country was the first president of ECOSOC?

Pakistan

India

Nepal

Bhutan

19. India's second Voluntary National Review (VNR) report has been presented by which organization?

NITI Aayog

DRDO

Ministry of Finance

DMRC

20. Who has been appointed as India's new High Commissioner to Bangladesh?

Rajendra Tandon

Vikram Doraiswami

Navtej Sarna

Harsh Vardhan Shringla

21. Bulk Drug Park of India is to be set up in which state?

Haryana

Punjab

Himachal Pradesh

Jharkhand

22. Which organization recently released the title 'Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients- Status, Issues, Technology Readiness, and Challenges'?

TIFAC

ISRO

SEBI

CBFC

23. The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Gamalei Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology has completed the Human Clinical Trials. The institute belongs to which country?

USA

Russia

Germany

Poland

24. Which company has signed an MoU with IIT Alumni Council to develop a 'High Investor Depth' platform for startups?

NSE

BARC

BSE

ONGC

25. Qualcomm has informed that it has invested Rs 730 crore in Reliance Industries' subsidiary company- Jio Platforms. Qualcomm belongs to which country?

USA

UK

UAE

Russia

26. Visa, enters into partnership with which bank to deploy Visa Secure to the bank's cardholders?

SBI

HDFC

Federal Bank

Oriental Bank of commerce

27. Bastille Day is being celebrated on which date?

July 12

July 13

July 15

July 14

28. The National Intelligence Grid is expected to go live by the end of which year?

2020

2021

2030

2050

29. Darpan Portal of which state has received the Elites Excellence Awards 2020?

Maharashtra

Chhattisgarh

Haryana

Jharkhand

30. A Comprehensive exercise for mapping of crops under each of the Rythu Bharosa Kendra (RBK) has started in which state?

Tamil Nadu

Andhra Pradesh

Maharashtra

Gujarat

Current Affair 2020 Answers

Answer- Kerala

Answer- Kerala

Answer- July 12

Answer- July 12

Answer- IIT Delhi

Answer- IIT Delhi

Answer- IIT Kanpur

Answer- IIT Kanpur

Answer- Sachin Awasthi

Answer- Sachin Awasthi

Answer- Google

Answer- Google

Answer- Digital Education

Answer- Digital Education

Answer- Dr K Sivan

Answer- Dr K Sivan

Answer- 2030

Answer- 2030

Answer- Rs 5,000 crores

Answer- Rs 5,000 crores

Answer- Gujarat

Answer- Gujarat

Answer- 6.09%

Answer- 6.09%

Answer- Madhya Pradesh

Answer- Madhya Pradesh

Answer- Gurbux Singh

Answer- Gurbux Singh

Answer- Cartoonist

Answer- Cartoonist

Answer- Pakistan

Answer- Pakistan

Answer- NTPC

Answer- NTPC

Answer- India

Answer- India

Answer- NITI Aayog

Answer- NITI Aayog

Answer- Vikram Doraiswami

Answer- Vikram Doraiswami

Answer- Punjab

Answer- Punjab

Answer- TIFAC

Answer- TIFAC

Answer- Russia

Answer- Russia

Answer- BSE

Answer- BSE

Answer- USA

Answer- USA

Answer- Federal Bank

Answer- Federal Bank

Answer- July 14

Answer- July 14

Answer- 2020

Answer- 2020

Answer- Chhattisgarh

Answer- Chhattisgarh

Answer- Andhra Pradesh

Answer- Andhra Pradesh

