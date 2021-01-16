If You Loved Saif Ali Khan's 'Tandav', Here Are Other Political Dramas That You Must Watch

Saif Ali Khan's Tandav released on Amazon Prime Video on January 15. This political drama tells the story of a power struggle between politicians and the race to become the next prime minister of the country. Tandav cast includes Dimple Kapadia, Gauahar Khan, Sunil Grover, Kritika Kamra and Sarah-Jane Dias among others. If one liked the plot of Tandav, here is a list of other thrilling political dramas that they should definitely watch.

Also read | Janhvi Kapoor Reveals Lying To Dad Once About Going For A Film But Flying To Vegas Instead

Also read | Neil Nitin Mukesh's B'day: Remember When He Was Rumoured To Star In 'Game Of Thrones'?

Political dramas like Tandav

1. Raajneeti

The plot of this 2010 movie revolves around the son of a politician who has gone to live in the US with his girlfriend. But when his father passes away, he is called back to India and has to enter the dirty world of politics. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.1 and is available for streaming on Netflix. This is one of the political drama movies like Tandav.

2. Satyagraha

This 2013 movie tells the story of a man who had assaulted a corrupt officer in the process of obtaining compensation for the death of his son. He is jailed because of the assault but his son's friends organise a campaign to pressurise the system to release him. The movie has an IMDB rating of 5.9 and is available for streaming on Netflix. This is one of the political drama movies like Tandav.

3. Sarkar Raaj

This 2008 political thriller revolves around a powerful politician who is against the idea of building a power plant in a village but his son convinces him. When the news reaches other politicians, it raises a huge controversy. The movie has an IMDB rating of 6.7 and is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

4. Nayak: The Real Hero

This 2001 blockbuster movie revolves around a man who is challenged to be the chief minister of the state for a day. He accepts the challenge and tries to eradicate corruption from the political system. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.8 and is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

5. City of Dreams

This 2019 political mystery revolves around the aftermath of a popular politician's death. It also tells the story of the Gaikwad family whose members fight for power and do not care whom they hurt in the process. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.6 and is available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

6. Paatal Lok

The plot of this 2020 political drama revolves around a cynical police inspector who is assigned a high profile case. As he unearths the dark secret of the case, he gets sucked up in the underworld. The movie has an IMDB rating of 7.6 and is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Also read | Sanjay Dutt Salutes The Indian Army On Army Day; Shares A Throwback Pic From 'LOC Kargil'

Also read | Celina Jaitly Expresses Displeasure As Hungary Bans Adoption For Same-sex Couples

Image courtesy- @saifalikhan.____ Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.