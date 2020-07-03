Saroj Khan's Death: Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn & Suniel Shetty Pen Down Heartfelt Messages

Legendary dance choreographer Saroj Khan recently passed away on July 3 in Mumbai. She has choreographed more than 2000 songs and was known as the 'Mother of Dance' in India. She is known to have choreographed many of the movie songs featuring actor Madhuri Dixit Nene. Furthermore, she also helped out many actors to find the right rhythm and moves when it came to dancing. Here's a list of all the actors whom the choreographer helped out and their tributes to the late artist.

Ajay Devgn

Being a Technician’s son, I’ve always known that cinema is as much about a behind-the-scenes person as it is about actors. RIP Saroj ji. You were an institution; your craft inimitable. Condolences to your family 🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 3, 2020

Ajay Devgn is widely known to be one of the best action heroes in Bollywood. During the early phase of his career, he wasn't known to be a good dancer. Saroj Khan helped groom Ajay Devgn as a dancer over the years and worked with him in many movies, like Ishq, Dilwale and more. Check out Devgn's tribute to the late choreographer above.

Suniel Shetty

You are loved ... You are irreplaceable ... A true GURU ... #RIPSarojKhan @ pic.twitter.com/Nn2jBslZlN — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) July 3, 2020

Suneil Shetty has performed in quite a few dance numbers. He was also one of the many actors groomed by Saroj Khan for dance. She choreographed his moves in many movies and Suniel Shetty has always been grateful for her guidance. He also penned down an emotional post for her on social media.

Sanjay Dutt

This news has left me heartbroken. Saroj ji was not just a legend but also a humble person. We shared a beautiful relationship & worked in many films together. Her contribution to the industry is irreplaceable as there was no one who could dance like her. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/bTh1PkuN4X — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) July 3, 2020

One of Sanjay Dutt's most memorable songs in films is Tamma Tamma Loge from Thanedaar. Sanjay Dutt also penned down a very emotional post for the choreographer. He mentioned how humble Saroj Khan was.

Many other fans and admirers of her work have also paid tribute to her online. Even celebrities like Anupam her, Akshay Kumar, and many more have penned down heartfelt messages to the late choreographer. She was a widely popular choreographer and won many accolades and awards. She won 3 National Awards and won many Filmfare awards for the best choreography in a film. One of her last songs to be choreographed was with Madhuri Dixit in the movie Kalank 2019.

