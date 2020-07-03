Tiger Shroff Mourns Saroj Khan's Death; Says Her Grace Will Remain 'eternal & Unmatchable'

Legendary choreographer Saroj Khan's death on July 3, 2020, has left the entire film industry grieving. The late choreographer left for her heavenly abode at around 2:30 am due to cardiac arrest, suggest reports. As soon as the heartbreaking news of her demise broke the internet, heartfelt condolences from across the country started pouring in on social media.

A lot of Bollywood celebrities took to social media to pay their tribute and remembered late Saroj Khan by penning a heartfelt note for her, sharing their experience of working with her. Joining all the other Bollywood stars is the Baaghi 3 actor Tiger Shroff who thanked Khan for the guidance he received from her. Tiger also praised the National-Award winning choreographer calling her grace, by calling it 'unmatchable'.

Tiger Shroff mourns Saroj Khan's death

Earlier this morning, soon after the news of Saroj Khan's death broke, Tiger took to his Instagram handle to pay his last respect to the veteran choreographer who breathed her last at Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai. Due to breathing issues, she was admitted to the hospital on June 20, 2020, and passed away at the age of 71.

She had given her blessing to Tiger's song Ek Do Teen from Baaghi 2 which was a recreated version of Madhuri's Dixit's song by the same title, choreographed by Khan. Taking to his Instagram story, the Heropanti actor shared a photo with the late legend and penned a heartfelt note for her, remembering how her grace would always remain eternal. He wrote:

"Your grace will always remain eternal and unmatchable, blessed to have known you and will always cherish the praise and guidance I received from you. Rest in power mam, I’m sure you’re already up there dancing in full form.”

Check out his post below:

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Madhuri Dixit, Sonam Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Kareena Kapoor and many more have mourned the demise of the late Bollywood legend. Khan was admitted to the hospital after she complained of breathing issues. However, she was tested negative for COVID-19.

In an interview with PTI, her daughter Sukaina said that she breathed her last at 2:30 am on July 3 and was buried in Malad, Mumbai at around 7 am. She also told the news agency that her prayer meeting will be held after three days.

