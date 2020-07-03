Saroj Khan's Death: A Look At Her Last Choreography 'Tabaah Ho Gaye' For Madhuri Dixit

Ace Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan breathed her last on July 3, 2020. Her magnanimous contribution to the industry remains unforgettable. In her stellar career, the 71-year-old choreographed a slew of iconic songs. However, her last choreography was for none other than her 'favourite', Madhuri Dixit Nene.

Saroj Khan's last memory with Bollywood remains Madhuri Dixit's song Tabaah Ho Gaye in the movie, Kalank. In the song, Madhuri Dixit Nene's flawless moves won a million hearts. The hit number has crossed 15 Million views online.

Watch Saroj Khan's last choreographed song

Saroj Khan has choreographed many songs for Madhuri Dixit Nene. The superhit song, Dhak Dhak Karne Laga from the film Beta yet remains fresh in the hearts of the fans. Saroj Khan also choreographed the song, Dola Re Dola from the blockbuster film, Devdas. The striking number features Madhuri Dixit and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Not only these but Madhuri Dixit's trail of iconic songs like Tamma Tamma Loge from Thanedaar, Chane Ke Khet Mein, Ek Do Teen, Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, among others were also choreographed by Saroj Khan.

Saroj Khan choreographed Mr India’s song, Hawa Hawai in 1987, featuring late actor Sridevi. Saroj Khan also choreographed the melodious number, Kate Nahin Kat Te, featuring Anil Kapoor and late actor Sridevi. The beats of the song, its zest and the duo's enchanting dance movies hit the bullseye. In a career spanning over four decades, Saroj Khan choreographed more than 2,000 songs.

Saroj Khan's death

Saroj Khan was admitted to the city's Guru Nanak hospital after she complained of breathing issues. A source close to her family revealed to a news agency that Khan was rushed to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai and a mandatory COVID-19 test was also done, which turned out to be negative. "She passed away due to cardiac arrest at around 2.30 am at the hospital," Khan's nephew Manish Jagwani told PTI.

Fans share some of Saroj Khan's iconic performances with Madhuri Dixit

3 Time National Award winner has been credited with choreographing over 2000 songs is no more with us.

