'Blessed To Have You': Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor Pay Tribute To Saroj Khan

Bollywood celebrities Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, and others have penned down heartfelt tribute to the late choreographer Saroj Khan who passed away in the wee hours of July 3 in a Mumbai hospital. She died due to cardiac arrest. Her fans too took to social media to mourn the loss.

Actor Varun Dhawan took to his social media stories to mourn the loss of choreographer Saroj Khan. He shared a sweet picture with her and penned down a caption on the story. He wrote, "We were blessed to have you. Thank you, ma'am, for all the songs, your legacy lives on".

Sonam Kapoor also took to her Instagram to pay tribute to the late artist. She shared a solo picture of Khan and in the next frame, she shared a picture of the two dancing together on a show. She wrote in the caption, "Rest in peace Guruji". [sic]

Director and Producer Ekta Kapoor also paid a tribute to Saroj Khan. She took to her Instagram to share a picture of Khan striking a dance pose. She wrote in the caption, "#RIP SarojJi ðŸ’”". [sic]

Choreographer Saroj Khan was a part of the Bollywood industry for over four decades. She began her career at the age of 10 and was also the brand ambassador for Cine Dancers Association. Throughout her career, she has choreographed over 2,000 songs and has worked with popular actors like Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others.

The dancer last choreographed for Kalank in 2019. She trained actor Madhuri Dixit for the song Tabah Ho Gaye. Saroj Khan has bagged three National Awards. Some of her most popular works include Dola Re Dola from Devdas and Ek Do Teen from Madhuri Dixit's Tezaab.

Saroj Khan was earlier hospitalised in Guru Nanak Hospital in Mumbai last month after she complained of breathing issues. Post her hospitalisation, a mandatory COVID-19 test was done on her. On June 24, a source told news agency PTI, “She is fine now and recovering. She had breathing issues and was taken to hospital for that. Her COVID test was done which turned out negative. She doesn’t have any symptoms. She is likely to be discharged in a day or two.”

Her last rites were performed on July 3 in Malad.

(With Inputs from PTI)

