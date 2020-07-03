Saroj Khan's Death: Akshay Kumar Pays Tribute To Legendary Choreographer

Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 1.52 am. The choreographer passed away due to cardiac arrest. Her last rites took place at Malad Muslim Kabristaan early in the morning. Saroj Khan is survived by her husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan. Actor Akshay Kumar has paid tribute to the late choreographer.

Akshay Kumar pays tribute to Saroj Khan

Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 3, 2020

Taking up to his social media to pay tribute to Saroj Khan, Akshay Kumar mentioned that Saroj Khan made dance look easy. He also wrote on his Twitter account that Saroj Khan’s demise is a huge loss to the Bollywood industry. He wrote, “Woke up to the sad news that legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more. She made dance look easy almost like anybody can dance, a huge loss for the industry. May her soul rest in peace.” [sic]

According to reports, the 71-year-old dance choreographer was rushed to the hospital on Saturday, June 20, 2020. Saroj Khan started complaining about having breathing problems and her health started deteriorating. She was taken to the Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra after which a mandatory COVID-19 test was done and her tests had come out negative. On June 24, a source close to the family told news agency PTI, that she is doing better and will be discharged soon.

''She is fine now and recovering. She had breathing issues and was taken to hospital for that. Her COVID test was done which turned out negative. She doesn’t have any symptoms. She is likely to be discharged in a day or two''.

Choreographer Saroj Khan passes away at the age of 71, in Mumbai. She was admitted to hospital on June 20 after she complained of breathing issues. pic.twitter.com/yxypJddLh7 — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2020

In a career spanning over four decades, Saroj Khan is credited with choreographing more than 2,000 songs. The three-time National Award winner has choreographed for some of the most memorable tracks, including Dola Re Dola from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, Ek Do Teen from Madhuri Dixit-starrer Tezaab and Ye Ishq Haaye from Jab We Met in 2007. She last choreographed for Tabaah Hogaye, featuring Madhuri Dixit Nene from Kalank in 2019.

(With PTI inputs)

