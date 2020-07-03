Saroj Khan's Death: Nimrat Kaur Pays Heartfelt Tribute To 'genius Who Immortalised Stars'

Veteran choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 1.52 am in Mumbai due to cardiac arrest. Her last rites were performed at Malad Muslim Kabristaan early in the morning. Saroj Khan is survived by her husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan. Actor Nimrat Kaur has now paid tribute to the late choreographer.

Nimrat Kaur's tribute to Saroj Khan

Nimrat Kaur took to her social media account and revealed the news about Saroj Khan passing away. The Airlift actor paid tribute to the choreographer by sharing a few pictures of Saroj Khan over the past few years. In the post, she mentioned that it was Saroj Khan who introduced the word ‘choreographer’ in her life.

Saroj ji’s name introduced the word ‘choreographer’ to my life. A genius who immortalised stars and the music that defined an era with her iconic work. May her loved ones find strength and courage at this terrible hour. There’ll never be another...#RIPSarojKhan #Legend #Masterji pic.twitter.com/EffYUvX7Ca — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) July 3, 2020

In the post, Nimrat Kaur wrote, “Saroj ji’s name introduced the word ‘choreographer’ to my life. A genius who immortalised stars and the music that defined an era with her iconic work. May her loved ones find strength and courage at this terrible hour. There’ll never be another...#RIPSarojKhan #Legend #Masterji” [sic] The fans of Saroj Khan has taken to social media and wrote heartfelt messages to the late choreographer. One Twitter user wrote that Saroj Khan’s demise is ‘a synonym for End of an era’.

#SarojKhan

2020 seems to be a synonym for End of an era. RIP Saroj Khan. pic.twitter.com/6KQ5JeeAe0 — Sinika (@sinikag) July 3, 2020

Legendary choreographer #SarojKhan ji passed away.

Prayers

Thank you so Saroj ji for all the iconic songs you create all over the years pic.twitter.com/fudnDfD3lL — Moses Sapir (@MosesSapir) July 3, 2020

Oh god one more legend this 2020 is so cruel. RIP #Sarojkhan ma'am

The lady behind the sucess of many Actress and 40 years of career and 2000+ song mostly hit. Really we lost a great choreographer.

We will miss u #Sarojkhan ma'am #RIPSAROJKHAN pic.twitter.com/bXmxUnia0q — Sanchit Bansal (@imbansalsanchit) July 3, 2020

OMG!!

Really shocked to hear about the Legenday choreographer😨#SarojKhan

Rip🙏🙏

This year is really a very bad year.

A big loss to bollywood industry. pic.twitter.com/xJ99XrEpTF — 🌻Preeti Chawla🌻 (@_chawlapreeti) July 3, 2020

Legendary Choreographer #SarojKhan ji is no more another bad news from 2020 #RIP 🙏😒 pic.twitter.com/D4ikMkI29C — RAJAT (RIP SUSHANT SIR 💔😭🙏🏻) (@RajatNarayanSi2) July 3, 2020

Saroj Khan passes away

Saroj Khan was rushed to the hospital on June 20, 2020, when the ace choreographer started complaining about having breathing problems and her health started deteriorating. She was taken to the Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai after which a mandatory COVID-19 test was done. The COVID-19 tests had come out negative. On June 24, a source close to the family told news agency PTI, that she is doing better and will be discharged soon.

A source told news agency PTI, "She is fine now and recovering. She had breathing issues and was taken to hospital for that. Her COVID test was done which turned out negative. She doesn’t have any symptoms. She is likely to be discharged in a day or two."

In a career spanning over four decades, Saroj Khan is credited with choreographing more than 2,000 songs. The three-time National Award winner has choreographed for some of the most memorable tracks, including Dola Re Dola from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, Ek Do Teen from Madhuri Dixit-starrer Tezaab and Ye Ishq Haaye from Jab We Met in 2007. She last choreographed for Tabaah Hogaye, featuring Madhuri Dixit Nene from Kalank in 2019.

(With PTI inputs)

