Saroj Khan's Death: Urmila Matondkar, Koena Mitra And Others Pay Tribute

Bollywood actors Urmila Matondkar, Koena Mitra, and Bhagyashree took to their social media to pay a tribute to late choreographer Saroj Khan. She passed away early morning on July 3, 2020, at the age of 71 due to cardiac arrest. As soon as the news came, fans and celebrities flooded the social media to mourn her loss and pay emotional tributes to her.

Urmila Matondkar, Koena Mitra, Bhagyashree pay tribute to Saroj Khan

Rest In Peace Saroj Ji.

You'll be missed. #SarojKhan

Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/wkV99IvXHn — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) July 3, 2020

Actor Koena Mitra took to her Twitter to mourn the loss of Saroj Khan. Actor Bhagyashree also took to her Twitter to pen down a tribute to the choreographer. She said that Khan choreographed some of the ''finest and most memorable dances of Indian cinema''.

She had choreographed some of the finest and most memorable dances of Indian cinema.

RIP #SarojKhan

Another gem lost. Prayers for her soul.. and strength to the family to tide over the grief. — bhagyashree (@bhagyashree123) July 3, 2020

Actor Urmila Matondkar took to her Instagram to pen down a heartfelt tribute to Saroj Khan. Urmila has been trained by Khan many times throughout her career. Sharing a picture with Saroj, Urmila wrote, "Saddened to hear about legendary #SarojKhan Such a vision she was while dancing with unparalleled technical skills. Each of her songs is a masterpiece. Keep them all gyrating Masterji 💃💃💃

#RestInPeace 🙏🏼 ❤️". [sic]

Choreographer Saroj Khan was a part of the Bollywood industry for over four decades. She began her career at the age of 10 and was also the brand ambassador for Cine Dancers Association. Throughout her career, she has choreographed over 2,000 songs and has worked with popular actors like Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and more.

The dancer last choreographed for Kalank in 2019. She trained actor Madhuri Dixit for the song Tabah Ho Gaye. Saroj Khan has bagged three National Awards. Some of her most popular works include Dola Re Dola from Devdas and Ek Do Teen from Madhuri Dixit's Tezaab.

Saroj Khan was earlier hospitalised in Guru Nanak Hospital in Mumbai last month after she complained of breathing issues. Post her hospitalisation, a mandatory COVID-19 test was done on her. On June 24, a source told news agency PTI, “She is fine now and recovering. She had breathing issues and was taken to hospital for that. Her COVID test was done which turned out negative. She doesn’t have any symptoms. She is likely to be discharged in a day or two.” Her last rites will be performed later on July 3 at Malad in Mumbai.

