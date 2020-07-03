Saroj Khan's Demise: Riteish Deshmukh & Genelia D'Souza Grateful To Have Worked With Her

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza have taken to their Twitter handles to mourn the demise of veteran choreographer Saroj Khan. In the note, Ritiesh Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza also mentioned that it was a pleasure for the to work with her. Ritiesh Deshmukh also said that working with her was 'one tick off his bucket list'. Below are their tweets:

Rest in Peace Saroj Khan ji. This loss is immeasurable for the industry & film lovers.Having choreographed more than 2000 songs she single handedly changed the landscape of how songs were shot. I had the pleasure of being Choerographed by her in Aladin. One tick off my bucketlist — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 3, 2020

RIP Saroji ... I thank God I got a chance to be choreographed by you.. Prayers and Strength to the Family..#SarojKhan — Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) July 3, 2020

Saroj Khan's death

Veteran Choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 1.52 am. The choreographer passed away due to cardiac arrest. The cremation services took place at Malad Muslim Kabristaan early in the morning. Saroj Khan is survived by her husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukaina Khan.

71-year-old Saroj Khan was rushed to the hospital on Saturday, June 20, 2020, when the ace choreographer started complaining about having breathing problems and her health started deteriorating. She was taken to the Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai after which a mandatory COVID-19 test was done. The COVID-19 tests had come out negative.

Saroj Khan's career

In a career spanning over four decades, Khan is credited with choreographing more than 2,000 songs, including Dola Re Dola from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, Ek Do Teen from Madhuri Dixit-starrer Tezaab and Ye Ishq Haaye from Jab We Met in 2007. Reportedly, she last choreographed Tabaah Hogaye, featuring Madhuri from filmmaker Karan Johar's production Kalank in 2019. The three-time National Award winner had choreographed some of the most memorable songs in the Hindi cinema.

Saroj Khan first appeared as a background dancer in the film Nazarana. As per reports, Khan was just three years old when she started her career as a dancer. Saroj Khan got her first break as a choreographer with the film Geeta Mera Naam in 1974. She was also the brand ambassador for Cine Dancers Association.

