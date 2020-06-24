Saroj Khan Admitted To Hospital For Breathing Difficulties; Netizens Pray For Her Recovery

As per recent reports, the famous Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan has been hospitalized since Saturday. According to sources, Saroj Khan’s health started deteriorating on Saturday due to breathing problems. The choreographer was admitted to the Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra following which she had to take a Covid-19 test. Fortunately, the choreographer’s tests turned out to be negative. Netizens have been praying for the choreographer’s recovery ever since the news was released.

ALSO READ: Saroj Khan Hospitalised Over Breathing Issues, Tests Negative For COVID-19

One of the Twitter users requested people to pray for the ‘legendary dance diva’s’ recovery. The user also said that Saroj Khan was the reason why actors like Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi were successful. Another Twitter user cursed the hard times while also praying for Saroj Khan’s speedy recovery. One of the tweets read “During my childhood days, I use to watch her on TV & perform those dance steps taught by her. She is one of the most bold dancer. I wish, she recovers soon. #SarojKhan".

ALSO READ: When Madhuri Dixit Talked About A Pact She Made With Saroj Khan After 'Ek Do Teen' Song

Choreographer Saroj Khan ji admitted in hospital due to breathing issue; negative for covid results.



God speed recovery to the dance maestro, god bless her#SarojKhan pic.twitter.com/QpmH6G3KfA — Ayush (@ayus_sing) June 24, 2020

Choreographer #SarojKhan hospitalised due to breathing issues.



Get well soon, with much more strength than before. You'll be fine. Our prayers are with you. Hoping for your recovery😇.#SarojKhan🙏❤️💐 pic.twitter.com/JzMfhPFNSz — Aatish Parashar (@aatishparashar) June 24, 2020

Kunal Kohli’s twitter update:

As per reports, Saroj Khan’s son Raju Khan shared an update of the choreographer’s health with the filmmaker, Kunal Kohli, soon after his mother was admitted to the Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra. Filmmaker Kunal Kohli took to Twitter to share Raju Khan’s update. Kohli said that the choreographer’s health was much better at the moment and that she was taken to the hospital due to breathing issues. The filmmaker also said that Khan was tested negative for coronavirus and that his family thanked all her fans for their best wishes. Further, Kunal Kohli also prayed for Saroj Khan’s speedy recovery.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif To Be Blamed For The Popular Choreographer Saroj Khan Being Jobless?

Spoke to #RajuKhan just now.Son of #SarojKhan,He said Masterji is doing better & is recuperating. She was taken to the hospital as she felt breathless. No covid.She’s better now.He thanks everyone for their prayers & wishes.We hope & pray our beloved Masterji is home soon 🙏 ❤️ — kunal kohli (@kunalkohli) June 24, 2020

On the work front:

Saroj Khan first appeared as a background dancer in the film Nazarana. As per reports, Khan was just three years old when she started her career as a dancer. Saroj Khan got her first break as a choreographer with the film Geeta Mera Naam in 1974. Since then, she has choreographed some of the most popular songs of Bollywood like Tamma Tamma Loge, Ek Do Teen, and Dhak Dhak Karne Laga. As of date, Khan is not only a celebrated Bollywood choreographer but also a three-time National Award winner.

ALSO READ: Anubhav Sinha Updates Fans About Saroj Khan's Health, Says She Is 'doing Well'

Promo Image Source: Saroj Khan's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.