Saroj Khan's Daughter Says That Choreographer Will Be Discharged In 2-3 Days; See Post

The news of senior choreographer Saroj Khan getting hospitalized had sent many fans in fits of worry. Saroj was hospitalised after she complained of having issues with breathing, as per reports. She was admitted at the Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra on Saturday, June 20. Using Saroj Khan's Instagram story, her daughter Sukaina Khan has shared that she will be discharged in 2 to 3 days and that her breathlessness was due to a cold.

Saroj Khan's daughter updates fans

Sukaina Khan took to her mother and choreographer's Instagram to give Saroj Khan's health update. In the story section of the profile, Sukaina wrote about Saroj's hospitalization, why she was taken to the hospital and what the doctors have said. Here is what she wrote:

“Hello Everyone I'm Sukaina Khan daughter of Mrs. Saroj Khan. Yes she is in the Hospital as she complained of breathlessness so we got worried and wanted to be sure of Covid-19 so got her tested and it is negative. The Doctor said due to cold she was feeling Breathless and she would be Discharged in another 2 to 3 days. Please keep her in your PRAYERS.”

Kunal Kohli updates

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli also took upon himself to share an update on Saroj Khan's health. Taking to Twitter, the director shared that he got in touch with Saroj Khan's son Raju Khan to check up on her health after the news of her being taken to the hospital came out. He also revealed that Saroj Khan was feeling breathless. He said that she is better now and that Raju is thanking everyone for their prayers and wishes. He also added how everyone hopes and prays that Masterji is home soon.

Anubhav Sinha contact Saroj Khan's family

Director Anubhav Sinha also updated with Saroj Khan's health. He shared a piece of information that Saroj Khan had indeed gone for a regular treatment but because she was feeling weak, she was admitted in the hospital. Here is his tweet:

Choreographer Saroj Khan has been a very important name of the Indian film industry. Over four decades, she has been helping actors with their dance and also making them the best at what they do. She began her career at the age of 10. She is the brand ambassador for Cine Dancers Association. Saroj Khan has worked with popular actors like Madhuri Dixit, Sridevi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Kareena Kapoor Khan and has choreographed over 2,000 songs.

