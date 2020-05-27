Satirist Mujtaba Hussain Passes Away At The Age Of 87 In Hyderabad

The celebrated satirist and Urdu author Mujtaba Hussain passed away at the age of 87. Hussain breathed his last today, i.e. May 27, 2020, in Sun City, Hyderabad. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2007 and was renowned for his humorous writings and columns in Urdu newspapers and books.

Mujtaba Hussain passes away today at the age of 87

The 87-year-old humorist and author, Mujtaba Husain breathed his last today at around 9 am at his residence, situated in Red Hills, Hyderabad. He was known for his humorous writings, columns in Urdu newspapers and books. The satirist has published several books and has also majorly contributed to the recognition of humour journalism in the country.

A lot of Hussain's books have been translated from Urdu to Hindi, English and other languages over the years as well. Some of the author's notable works include Apne Yaad Mein, an autobiographical satire, Urdu ke Sheher Urdu ke Log, Behar Hal, Safar Lakht lakh and Mera Column to name a few.

The Siasat Daily, an Urdu-language daily, has also launched a dedicated website on Mujtaba Hussain, comprising 25 books with a sum total of 6500 pages of his writing made available for readers. The entire collection of his literature, lectures and recordings have been digitalized for the readers on the website www.mujtabahussain.com. The website was launched 5 years ago by Mr Zahid Ali Khan (editor of Siasat Daily). The former humourist has been tickling the funny bone of Urdu readers for more than 50 years. He began writing humour for Siasat for their column ‘Seesha-o-Teesha’.

Around 12 PhDs were done on Mujtaba Hussain by different scholars from across the country during his lifetime. The Government of India also awarded him with the fourth highest civilian honour, i.e. Padma Shri in 2007 for his remarkable contribution to Urdu literature. However, the celebrated Urdu author had decided to return the Padma Shri to the government of India last year because he was pained by the state of democracy in the country. Later, he had returned the prestigious award in his protest against the injustice towards the minorities in India.

