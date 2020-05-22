Chhagan Chougule, Marathi Folk Singer Passes Away Due To Coronavirus

Chhagan Chougule, one of the greatest folk artists from Maharashtra, passes away after fighting COVID-19. Reportedly, Chhagan Chougule passed away yesterday while undergoing the treatment after the singer was tested positive for COVID-19. Read on to know more about the sad incident:

Chhagan Chougule was tested positive for Coronavirus and reportedly he was admitted at Seven Hills Hospital. The popular folk artist passed away earlier yesterday, on the 21st of May 2020. Despite having no professional folk singing lessons, Chhagan Chougule was widely considered to be one of the most revered artists.

Chhagan Chougule had sung several hit songs including songs that dedicated to various deities. One of the iconic works of the singer is the Navri Natali song, which gained widespread appreciation. The song is often played at various events, functions and festivals. Chhagan Chougule bagged Lavani Gaurav Award in the year 2018.

From performing his best at Jagran Gondhal to live shows, Chhagan Chougule was widely recognised for his religious songs as well as folk stories. Some of Chhagan Chougule's notable performances were Katha Devtari Badumamam, Katha Sharavan Badachi, Katha Changudanchi, and Aaiche Kallij. The singer was initially recognised for organising Jagran Gondhal but soon, Chhagan Chougule added a new touch to his existing art.

The Marathi industry has been experiencing sad times as the industry faced several tragic losses in the past few days. After the sad demise of one of the greatest writers, Ratnakar Matkari as a result of contracting Coronavirus, the Marathi industry faced yet another major loss. After Chhagan Chougule faced the same fate, the entire industry expressed their grief.

Many people expressed their feelings about the sad demise of Chhagan Chougule. Priya Adivarekar, one of the popular directors and voice actors, expressed her grief by sharing a heartfelt note. Check out the post:

Big loss to the beautiful little world of Marathi Folk Music. Shri Chhagan Chougule was a powerhouse of talent. Having performed on many gems sung by the artist, it feels sad to know that we won’t get to hear his Jagran Gondhals anymore.



May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏼 ॐ शांति pic.twitter.com/t35l7TR3Ox — Priya Adivarekar (@priyaadivarekar) May 21, 2020

Amit V Deshmukh, Minister for Medical Education and Culture for the Government of Maharashtra, expressed her grief over the Navri Natali singer's sad demise. He shared a picture of the late singer and expressed how the demise is a big loss to the industry, especially the folk music scene of Maharashtra. Balasaheb Thorat also shared a heartfelt post. Check out the post shared:

