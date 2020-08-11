Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl' Gets A Thumbs Up From Celebs

Janhvi Kapoor starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is set to stream on Netflix on August 12, 2020. Taking to her Instagram account, the actor shared the still from the film in which she can be seen wearing an IAF uniform. With the post, she also announced that her film is going to release on Netflix tomorrow. Take a look at the picture:

ALSO READ: Anushka Sharma And Other Celebs Share Teaser Of Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena'

Celebs review Janhvi Kapoor's performance in Gunjan Saxena

Dhadak actor wrote in the caption for her post that it will always be an honour to wear the IAF uniform and to be "a part of something so special" which is close to her heart. She used the hashtag #GunjanSaxena - The Kargil Girl to promote her film which is going to premiere tomorrow. Take a look at her post below:

After she shared the picture, many celebrities took the time to post some adorable comments. Designer Manish Malhotra wrote, “You are excellent in the film”. On the other hand, Karan Boolani, who is a famous filmmaker and producer, posted a pilot and heart emoji. Also, Antara Motiwala Marwah, who is the wife of Sonam Kapoor’s cousin Mohit Marwah, wrote, “You are just beyond” and posted a heart emoji. Take a look at the comments:

ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor Says She Is Ready To Go An Extra Mile To Prove Herself; Read More

Janhvi Kapoor meets Gunjan Saxena

Janhvi Kapoor, on Monday, August 10, shared a picture with Indian Air Force officer Gunjan Saxena. In the caption, the actor mentioned that the pic captured her first meeting with the officer. Sharing the image, the actor simply wrote: “First meeting". The beautiful picture showed Janhvi Kapoor dressed simply in a pink and white salwar kameez with huge chandbalis while Gunjan Saxena was seen in a grey shirt. Take a look:

About Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to feature in the film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She will be seen playing the leading role of the first woman pilot to fly in combat. She will be seen with actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi and Manav Vij. The biopic film is based on Gunjan Saxena, who is one of the first female pilots to fly in combat. She also rescued soldiers during the Kargil War in the year 1999 and was honoured with the Shaurya Vir Award. Fans are eagerly waiting for the film's release on the OTT platform.

(Image Credit: Janhvi Kapoor IG)

ALSO READ: The Kargil Girl: Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena Look Piques Internet

ALSO READ: 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl' Soundtrack Released, Fans Quarrel Over Their Favourites

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.