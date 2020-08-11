What Time Does Gunjan Saxena Release On Netflix? See Details Here

Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her next Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She will be playing the titular role of Gunjan Saxena in the movie. The upcoming movie is a biographical film on the life of Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena, the first Indian female air-force pilot in combat. The movie will be having a digital premiere on the streaming service platform, Netflix. As the movie is nearing its release date, a lot of people have been wondering about what time does Gunjan Saxena release on Netflix. To all the people who are wondering about Gunjan Saxena release time, here is everything you need to know about it.

What time does Gunjan Saxena release on Netflix?

The Indian biographical drama Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl will be releasing on Netflix on August 12, 2020. The movie based on the Indian Air Force pilot will release three days prior to India’s Independence Day. Gunjan Saxena release time is expected to be at 12.30 AM IST on August 12, 2020. The trailer of the movie was released by the makers a few days back and has garnered praises from the audience and critics alike.

Janhvi Kapoor on Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Actor Janhvi Kapoor recently took to her Instagram and talked about her experience of working on the movie. She shared a picture of herself from the movie and posted an emotional caption along with the post. In the caption, Janhvi Kapoor said that it will always be an honour to wear the Indian Air Force uniform for the movie. She also referred to the movie as something that will be special and close to her heart. She announced the release of the film tomorrow on Netflix. Here is a look at Janhvii Kapoor’s Instagram post.

About Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl shows the journey of a girl who aspires to become an IAF pilot. The movie shows her difficult journey of becoming one of the first female pilots to fly in the combat. Gunjan Saxena had played the integral role of rescuing injured soldiers during the Kargil War in 1999. She was awarded the Shaurya Vir Award for her unmatched bravery. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl cast features several talented actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Angad Bedi, and Manav Vij in pivotal roles.

