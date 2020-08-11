'Gunjan Saxena': Vineet Kumar Singh Shares His Experience, Says 'over To You'

Ahead of the release of the much-awaited film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, actor Vineet Kumar Singh who will be seen playing the role of a co-pilot in the biopic, shared his experience of doing the film. The actor who has proved his mettle with films like Saand Ki Ankh, Mukkabaaz, and many more shared a post on Twitter while describing his experience of acting in the film.

Vineet Kumar Singh shares his experience of Gunjan Saxena biopic

In the post, the actor shared a still from the film and wrote that working on the film was a great experience. The actor further wrote that after a long hard work, the journey is almost at an end. Now he wrote that all his hopes are on his fans to watch the film on August 12.

It was a great experience working on this movie and now the journey is almost at an end. Over to you, from tomorrow!Jai Hind.#GunjanSaxena: The Kargil Girl premieres Aug 12, only on @netflixindia!@DharmaMovies @ZeeStudios_ @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 #Janhvi @TripathiiPankaj pic.twitter.com/Tt5smik0Ll — Vineet Kumar Singh (@vineetkumar_s) August 11, 2020

Sometime back, former Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena is fascinated with Pankaj Tripathi's performance as her father in her upcoming biopic film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. On August 7, Friday, she took to her Instagram and applauded the actor for his "simplistic" work. Gunjan Saxena wrote, "You nailed it... Kudos...." Actor Pankaj Tripathi was also delighted by her compliments and dropped a comment on her post. Gunjan reposted the video shared by Netflix on its official Instagram handle. The short clip gave a sneak peek into the journey of Jahnvi Kapoor and Pankaj Tripathi as a father-daughter duo in the film. In this video, Pankaj Tripathi shares his experience of working with Janhvi. He relates himself as her real father. During one segment, he said it is a very personal film, a personal character. He also added that Gunjan was not Janhvi Kapoor for him but he thought of her as his own daughter.

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is an Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena biopic. The film is helmed by director Sharan Sharma who has also contributed to the writing department. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl features Janhvi Kapoor as Gunjan and Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, and Manav Vij in pivotal roles. Gunjan Saxena is the first woman combat aviator to fly into a war zone during the 1999 Kargil War.

