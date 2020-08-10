Satish Kaushik Recalls Memory Of First Morning In Mumbai 41 Years Ago, Conveys Gratitude

Veteran actor Satish Kaushik took a stroll down memory lane and shared a monochrome picture of his fondest memory of his first morning in Mumbai 41 years ago, as he stepped off at a Mumbai train station on August 10 to become an actor. Along with the picture, the actor thanked his friends and fans for giving him more than he dreamt of throughout his career in the film industry. In the throwback picture, Kaushik can be seen at a railway station with a shoulder on his bag and a suitcase on the platform.

I came to mumbai to become an actor on 9th Aug 1979 by Paschim Express.10th Aug was first morning in Mumbai.Mumbai gave Work,Friends,Wife, Kids,Home, Love,Warmth, Struggle,Success,Failures & Courage to live Happily.Good Morning Mumbai & All who gave me more than I dreamt . Thx🙏 pic.twitter.com/dTuoPmEQKA — satish kaushik (@satishkaushik2) August 10, 2020

In the last four decades, Satish Kaushik has some memorable roles to his credit including Pappu Pager in Govinda starrer Deewana Mastana, Calender in the iconic Anil Kapoor-Sridevi film Mr.India, the funny Kashi Ram in Ram Lakhan and many more. He started his career as an assistant director to Shekhar Kapur on the sets of Masoom in 1983. Kapur has, in fact, taken note of Satish Kaushik's tweet and shared an anecdote from their shoot.

Remember, Satish, when you were assisting me on Masoom, you asked that if I had to shout at anyone, I should shout at you? Why I asked. Will never forget your reply.



‘Because as an assistant, how else would people notice me?’ @satishkaushik2 https://t.co/BQeq2dCKPC — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) August 10, 2020

Kaushik's close friend and veteran actor Anupam Kher also congratulated him for completing 41 years in Mumbai. He wrote, "Happy 41st anniversary of coming to #Mumbai! Your rising graph here must have given hope to thousands of people. You really worked hard and reached a position that you are in today. Congratulations and well done. Abhi to party shuru hui hai. Jai Ho!".

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has also extended her best wishes to the veteran actor on the occasion with a sweet note for him. She spoke about the difference between matrubhoomi (motherland) and karmabhoomi (place of labour) and congratulated Kaushik. She claimed that very few people are blessed by the Gods.

मातृभूमि और कर्मभूमि में वही अंतर है जो माँ देवकी और माँ यशोधा में था। आपको ढेर सारी बधाई सतीश जी। बहुत कम लोगों को बहुत सारी माताओं का प्यार और आशीर्वाद मिलता है- कंगना 🥰🙏 https://t.co/PzSHFFkklh — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 10, 2020

Satish Kaushik will be returning as a filmmaker with his upcoming film Kaagaz which has actor Pankaj Tripathi in the lead. As per reports, Kaagaz is based on the life of Bharat Lal aka Lal Bihari from Azamgarh, who fought a legal battle for 18 years to prove that he is alive. The film is presented by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

