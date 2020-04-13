Satish Kaushik On Kaagaz's Release: 'With Salman By My Side, I'm Hopeful'

The coronavirus outbreak has put a big full stop on all the activities around the world. In India, the Bollywood industry has been providing its full support to the health officials and the Government by cancelling all the shoot schedules. However, this outbreak has also led to the dismissal of the releases of several films. Recently, Satish Kaushik, who is making his directorial comeback, talked about the lockdown affecting his movie Kaagaz and how he is still managing to be hopeful about a good release.

Satish Kaushik in a recent media interaction talked about his film and said that he was fascinated by the story of Azamgarh’s farmer, Lal Bihari. He further added that he used to keep newspaper cuttings of him. Satish Kaushik then mentioned that when he noticed that movies like Mary Kom and Paan Singh Tomar have paved their way to the screen, he decided that it was time to bring Mritak Lal Bihari out from his files.

Talking about the release strategy, Satish Kaushik said that he wanted to release this film after the Gunjan Saxena biopic and ’83. He mentioned that this is because these both big films feature Pankaj Tripathi and Kaagaz features him in the lead role. Satish Kaushik’s Kaagaz is bankrolled under Salman Khan’s productions. He mentioned that Salman Khan agreed to produce the film after he listened to the story during the time when they were shooting Bharat in Malta. He added that the movie is photographed beautifully. However, it was just two days left of the wrap-up when the coronavirus outbreak stopped everything.

Satish Kaushik revealed that both Salim Khan and Lal Bihari watched the trial and loved the film. When asked about the new release date, Satish said that it will depend on the new line-up. With all the big films waiting for an opportunity, smaller films like Kaagaz may get a window earlier, he added. He wrapped the conversation by saying that it is too premature to decide about the date, however with Salman Khan by his side, he is hopeful for good theatrical release.

The plot of the upcoming film Kaagaz is also more driven by the content as it deals with the challenges faced by a farmer. The film will feature Pankaj Tripathi along with actors Monal Gajjar and Amar Upadhyay in pivotal roles. It will be directed by veteran actor Satish Kaushik and produced jointly by Salman Khan films.

