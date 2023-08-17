Satish Kaushik's Last Film Kaagaz 2 Is In Post-production, Says Producer

Satish Kaushik died of a heart attack on March 9, a day after celebrating Holi with his industry friends in Mumbai. The actor was working on the second installment of Kaagaz, which has become his last film, owing to his unfortunate demise. Now, a report suggests that he finished the filming in January, and currently, the film is in the post-production stage.

3 things you need to know

Kaagaz 2 stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar and Neena Gupta, among others.

The film is helmed by VK Prakash.

It is a sequel to 2021 Kaagaz, helmed by Satish Kaushik.

'Kaagaz 2 was immensely close to his heart,' says producer

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Kaagaz 2 producer Ratan Jain of Venus Films, confirmed that the post-production of Kaagaz 2 is almost finished. The late actor completed the filming of the sequel in January. The producer added that it's an important project as the film was "immensely close" to Satish Kaushik's heart.

(The makers might soon announce the release date of Kaagaz 2 | Image: X)

Sharing details about the film, the producer said that he watched it and realised that the outcome was "excellent". He added that he believes that the film would impress and move audiences much like Pankaj Tripathi's Kaagaz. The prequel Kaagaz was directed by Satish Kaushik, marking his last directorial venture.

Kaagaz 2 lives up to Satish Kaushik's 'original vision'

Bollywood Hungama quoted a source saying that makers have ensured that the upcoming film Kaagaz 2 lives up to the late actor's "orginal vision" and pays tribute to his creative legacy. Opening up about the film's storyline, the sources added that the sequel revolves around the struggles of a common man whose right to life is infringed upon by rallies and protests. The makers are yet to announce Kaagaz 2's release date.