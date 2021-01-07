Jeffree Star Reacts To Rumours Of An Affair With Kanye West In A Unique Style; Read On

American make-up artist and entrepreneur Jeffree Star, in response to the rumors of her allegedly being romantically involved with rapper Kanye West, released a picture of himself, through which he said that the beauty mogul is ready for "Sunday Service". As many must have understood by now, his tweet references the rapper's well-known Christian gathering. In the image that can be found below, one can see that the the YouTuber, Singer and make-up aficionado is sporting multi-colored hair and a pink bathrobe. The tweet can also be found on Jeffree Star's Twitter.

Also Read: Jeffree Star Paid $45k Hush Money Over Sexual Assault Case, States New Leaked Document

I’m ready for Sunday Service 🕊 pic.twitter.com/6kCA4kNrfu — Jeffree Star's Twitter (@JeffreeStar) January 6, 2021

How did rumors regarding Jeffree Star and Kanye West start?

Also Read: Jeffree Star Slams Those Who Accused His Beau Of Financially Benefitting From Dating Him

As per a report on BusinessInsider, Ava Louise, who is an online influencer best known for her song "Skinny Legend Anthem", started a rumor that Kanye West is being unfaithful to his wife, Kim Kardasian West by having a romantic involvement with Star on TikTok. While starting a conversation around the same, the 22-year-old viral sensation referenced an article on Page Six that spoke about Kim and Kanye having marital problems.

In addition, as per the report on BusinessIndiser, Ava Louise said that the news piece didn't exactly come to her as a surprise as she had known about Kanye's involvement with a beauty guru, that she hasn't named explicitly until now, for months. When Ava Louise was approached by a publication known as Insider in connection to the Jeffree Star and Kanye West matter, she, as per BusinessInsider, was quoted saying that she has no tangible evidence to present. However, she still stood her ground by saying that her news is genuine as a friend of hers, who she claims is an Entertainment Lawyer based out of Los Angeles, was presented with evidence of the affair by none other than Kim Kardasian herself.

Also Read: Jeffree Star New Boyfriend Allegedly Stole Luxury Goods From His House; Read Here

One of the many things that Ava Louise is known for is a video in which she was seen licking the toilet of an airplane as a part of the famous coronavirus challenge. The episode happened in the middle of the month of March 2020. The 22-year-old was subsequently criticised for her actions that promoted a fearless attitude towards a potentially lethal pathogen.

Also Read: Jeffree Star Accused Of Cultural Appropriation For Wearing His Hair In Cornrows

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.