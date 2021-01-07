Satya Paul Passes Away In Coimbatore At 79; Sadhguru Mourns Loss With Heartwarming Post

Renowned designer Satya Paul breathed his last in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, just a few hours ago. As per a report on MoneyControl.com, Satya Paul died due to natural causes. The 79-year old designer is known for introducing modern to traditional wear.

Also Read: Jessie Cave Shares Adorable Post Of Her Baby Enjoying Virtual Field Trip To Aquarium

One of the many entities who first revealed the passing of the eponymous fashion icon was Sadhguru. In the tweet that can be found below, one can see that the spiritual leader and the head honcho of the Isha Yoga Foundation is expressing his grief and regret upon finding out about his death. The spiritual leader also descibed his contribution to the Indian fashion as immesurable and even expressed his gratitude of having lived in the same realm that he existed in. The tweet can also be found on Sadhguru's Twitter handle.

Also Read: Jeffree Star Reacts To Rumours Of An Affair With Kanye West In A Unique Style; Read On

The Tweet:

#SatyaPaul, a shining example of what it means to live with immeasurable passion and unrelenting involvement. The distinct vision you brought to the Indian #fashion industry is a beautiful tribute to this. A privilege to have had you amongst us. Condolences & Blessings. -Sg pic.twitter.com/DNMZ0DXvOf — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) January 7, 2021

In memoriam, fashion designer and Satya Paul's frequent collaborator penned something down in connection to his partner's unfortunate passing. The post that can be found below has Nanda sharing some of this thoughts about the late icon. The same can be found on Puneet Nanda's Facebook page as well.

Satya Paul Career & his formative years:

Also Read: Joe Exotic Renews Request For Pardon To Attend His Father's Funeral In Oklahoma

Satya Paul, as per a report on UtsavPedia, was born in a city called Leigha, which is located in Pakistan. As per the report, his arrival in India coincided with the partition era that India was going through seven decades ago. The year 1985 saw the inauguration of Satya Paul's fashion label, which simply went by his name. The opening of the same was a defining moment for Satya Paul's career. Over the course of many subsequent years, Satya Paul's fashion brand would become associated with some of the most premier designs in sarees, kurtas, and accessories, which lent a surfeit of creativity to the realm of indigeneous trend wear and glamor. As per the very same report, he is the founding member of two of the most prestigious fashion stores in the country, which go by the name of L’affaire and Heritage. Since the inception of the two brands in 80’s, it is said that they have been the vanguard of dealings and in Indian creations that come with a contemproary twist, which eventually earned the status of the term "Revolutionary" for the indian fashion.

Also Read: Ray Fisher's Cyborg Cameo Removed From Upcoming 'The Flash' Movie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.