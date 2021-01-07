Ray Fisher's Cyborg Cameo Removed From Upcoming 'The Flash' Movie

The Flash is an upcoming movie in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) starring Ezra Miller in the titular role of Barry Allen. It will have cameos from several DC characters like different Batman from multiple times. Actor Ray Fisher was also set to have an appearance as Cyborg, but now he will no longer be a part of the project.

Ray Fisher's role in 'The Flash' cut down as Cyborg cameo removed

In June 2020, it was announced that Ray Fisher will be seen as Cyborg in The Flash solo movie. Now, The Wrap has reported that his Cyborg cameo has been written out of the screenplay, but he would not be recast. This comes after Fisher publicly denied, via Twitter, to be part of any Warner Bros. project involving DC Films head, Walter Hamada.

On December 30, 2020, the actor called Hamada “the most dangerous of kind of enabler,” in his tweet. He stated that Walter Hamada lies, and he will not participate in any project associated with him. Take a look at his tweet below.

Walter Hamada has recently signed a multi-year deal extension to remain president of DC Films, reported Variety. He joined DC Films in 2018, after serving as executive vice president of production for Warner’s New Line Cinema. Hamada led the division to the premiere of Aquaman, which became DC’s highest-grossing movie to date collecting over $1 billion at the worldwide box office.

Ray Fisher debuted as Cyborg in 2017 released Justice League. The actor has been open about his beef with director Joss Whedon and other Warner Bros heads. An independent investigation was also launched in mid-August that concluded with “remedial action” been taken. Now as Ray Fisher’s role in The Flash movie has been cut down, Zack Snyder’s Justice League remains his only upcoming project as Cyborg.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, The Flash will mark the return of Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne / Batman from their respective timeline. It will introduce the idea of the multiverse in the DCEU. Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman / Diana Prince might also appear in the film with a few other characters. The project is said to reinvent in the DCEU, following The Flashpoint comic storyline. Filming is expected to commence in March 2021. The movie is currently scheduled to release in theatres on November 4, 2022.

