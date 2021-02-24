Satyadeep Misra Calls Masaba Gupta A 'stalker' After She Clicks His Picture

Masaba Gupta took to her Instagram handle to click a picture of her rumoured boyfriend and actor Satyadeep Misra. But what's special about the picture?

Masaba clicked him while he was in the middle of his morning meditating session. Misra reshared the picture and wrote, "I have an early AM stalker" with a kiss emoji. While the two have not confirmed their relationship or spoken about it in public, on New Years'' the two shared an adorable picture together and wrote, "Happy New Year from the mountains! Stay Happy. Stay Healthy.

And the rest will follow." [sic]

Masaba fulfilled her long but secret dream with her Netflix series, Masaba Masaba, which is inspired by real moments from her life and also features her mother, actor Neena Gupta. Satyadeep Misra also played an important role in the series.

About 2020's 'Masaba Masaba' Series

The series is based on real-life moments from Masaba’s life and follows her unique background, the diverse worlds she straddles across fashion and family, and her foray back into the dating world.

Described as an "inspirational, joyous celebration of her life" with "tongue-in-cheek humour", the show also featured Masaba's actor-mother Neena Gupta. "Mom and I are playing fictionalised characters of ourselves in ''Masaba Masaba''. The series is a slice of our lives and reliving key moments even though fictionalised, took me down memory lane. Sharing screen space with mom was quite an experience," Masaba said in a statement during the launch.

"The series is packed with a combination of laughter, tears, struggles, and inspiration that I’m hoping will resonate with women around the globe. I’m a huge fan of Netflix and its storytelling and couldn't be more excited to make my debut with such a strong creative partner," she added. Directed by Sonam Nair, Masaba Masaba also features Neil Bhoopalam, Rytasha Rathore, Smaran Sahu. Ashvini Yardi serves as showrunner on the series which has been produced by Viniyard Films.

