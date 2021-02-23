Masaba Gupta Shares 'skin Brightening & Awakening Homemade Hack', See

Several celebrities have shared their skincare routines on social media to let their fans know what measures do they take to keep their skin bright and healthy. Designer Masaba Gupta joined the bandwagon as well. She took to Instagram to share a video of a home-made skin brightening pack that she made. In the caption, she also has mentioned the first thing she does for her skin when she wakes up in the morning.

Masaba Gupta's skincare routine

In the video shared by Masaba, she first made a cucumber puree with the help of a shredder. She then added a few drops of fresh lemon juice to the puree. In the next step, she froze the mixture in a mould. This will help increase the shelf life of the pack and make it convenient to use anytime one wants, she revealed. She also issued a caution to her fans to do a patch test first before directly applying the pack on the face. In the caption of the video, she wrote, "My skin brightening & awakening homemade hack! I rub the ice cube on my face first thing in the morning. p.s - All my homemade hacks are things that work personally for me - please be careful & maybe do a patch test if you plan to use them".

Masaba Gupta's skincare routine video has garnered over 6K likes within an hour of uploading. Her fans and followers also thanked her in the comment section for sharing the homemade hack with them. One of her fans wrote 'the best combo hydration and detox peel love it' while another wrote 'Thanks for sharing! Can’t wait to try it'. See their reactions below:

A sneak-peek into Masaba Gupta's Instagram

The designer's Instagram feed is full of pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. She also shares pictures wearing her label's apparel and also shows off her new collection of the photo-sharing platform. Earlier to this, she shared a monochrome photo of her. She was wearing a pair of uniquely designed earrings. Her hair was styled in a slick braid. In the caption of the video, she wrote, "Keep a little fire burning ; however small,however hidden.”- Cormac McCarthy".

