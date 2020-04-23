'Game Of Thrones' And Other Top Similar Fantasy Shows To Binge-watch

Game of Thrones is one of the most iconic TV shows of all time. This fantasy drama TV series which stars big names like Emilia Clark, Jason Momoa, Sophie Turner and many more in the lead is about a battle between tribes of a fantasy land as they fight for the throne. Here is a list of other fantasy drama shows like Game of Thrones for lovers of this genre:

Camelot

This television series is based on the famous Arthurian legends of Britain. King Uther dies and Merlin brings up Arthur as the new king. But Arthur’s claim to the throne is challenged by the late King Uther’s daughter Morgan. Jamie Campbell Bower plays the titular character of Arthur while Morgan is played by Eva Green.

Joseph Fiennes plays the character of Merlin and Tamsin Egerton plays Guinevere. Camelot was reportedly Eva Green’s first appearance in a television series while this was the second time that Tamsin Egerton appeared on a television series based on the Arthurian legends. For all the Game of Thrones fans, Camelot is a must-watch because it is the same kind of archaic family drama as Game of Thrones.

American Gods

Apart from Game of Thrones, American Gods is also considered to be one of the best fantasy shows like Game of Thrones online. Similar to the latter in more than one ways, this series is based on an ex-convict, Shadow Moon who roamed in a world he could not understand after the tragic death of his wife. He meets a con man called Mr. Wednesday who offered Shadow a job as his bodyguard. On their journey together, Shadow comes across an America where magic and gods are real. The show stars Ricky Whittle in the lead role of Shadow Moon while Ian McShane, Emily Browning and Pablo Schreiber feature in important roles.

Outlander

A woman named Claire Randall serves as a British Army nurse during World War II. Later she is on her honeymoon with her husband. But suddenly Claire finds herself transported to the year 1743 where mysterious forces are at play and her freedom and life are threatened. She gets married to a Scots warrior to survive in this strange world but finds herself caught between two men.

Like Game of Thrones, Outlander is also based on a best-selling book by Diana Gabaldon. Caitriona Balfe plays the titular character of Claire while Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin are also seen in important roles. Outlander is touted to be one of the best fantasy shows, like Game of Thrones.

