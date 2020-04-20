Tom And Jerry Director Gene Deitch Dies At 95, Netizens Thank Him For “awesome Childhood”

The man responsible for the legendary animation characters Tom and Jerry and Popeye, Gene Deitch, breathed his last on Thursday night. He was reportedly found in his apartment in Prague. According to reports, the Oscar-winning illustrator died "unexpectedly" at the age of 95.

Popeye and Tom and Jerry director, Gene Deitch passes away

The news of Gene Deitch's death has been confirmed by Czech publisher, Petr Himmel. However, the reason for his death has not been confirmed yet. Deitch was last seen in his Litter Quarter apartment in Prague.

Gene Deitch had reportedly directed 13 episodes of Tom and Jerry and a few of Popeye. In 2004, he was conferred with the Winsor McCay Award for his contribution to animation. The late Gene Deitch had also won the Academy Award for Best Animated Short Film in 1960 for Munro. Here's Nudnik and How to Avoid Friendship by him was also nominated for this same award four years later.

However, the illustrator started his work as an animator in 1955 as an apprentice for United Productions of America. He was later promoted to the position of creative director for Terrytoons. Gene Deitch became popular for Popeye and Tom and Jerry during the 60s. He retired from his profession in 2008 as the animation director for Weston Woods Studios.

The sad news of Gene Deitch's death is being mourned all over the globe by his fans. Many have taken to their social media to express their grief at Deitch's demise. Take a look:

Gene Deitch (1924-2020) RIP Director Of Tom And Jerry And Popye Thanks For Making Our Childhood Happy#RIP#GeneDeitch pic.twitter.com/Ku7NnN0tfM — Muhammad Ahmed (@warraich1998) April 20, 2020

Gene deitch dies aged 95 at his apartment in Prague. Thank you for making my childhood awesome, "Tom and Jerry and Popeye director".#GeneDeitch pic.twitter.com/siXHciYwkk — Suhaib mansoor (@suhaibmattoo1) April 20, 2020

Lengendary animator Gene Deitch, who directed Tom and Jerry cartoons and the Popeye series died in Prague at the age of 95.

Thank you Gene for creating such immortal characters that will keep adding smiles to everyone's childhood. #popeye#TomandJerry#GeneDeitch pic.twitter.com/3HSbcoMSRL — Jaspreet Kaur (@jaspreetsays) April 20, 2020

Rest In Peace #GeneDeitch 😔😭, You gave me an unforgettable childhood of #TomandJerry and #popeye We will not forget you forever. pic.twitter.com/D4MQ1Fhk60 — CaTiN_aShiQ (@catin_ashiq) April 20, 2020

Image credit: s_a_a_d_t_a_w_s_i_f Instagram

