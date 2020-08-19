Supreme Court Allows CBI Probe In Sushant Singh Case; Mumbai Police Told To Cooperate

In a breaking development amid the global and relentless #CBIForSSR campaign, the Supreme Court on Wednesday has pronounced the verdict giving nod for the investigation to be conducted by CBI. The Supreme Court has directed the Mumbai Police to cooperate with the CBI during the investigation.

According to Republic sources, Maharashtra Government councel asked for the liberty to challenge the transfer of investigation to CBI. The Supreme Court refused the argument saying it is a court ordered CBI investigation now, giving no scope for the Maharashtra Government to challenge it. The CBi is awaiting the copy of the order to examine it and proceed accordingly.

A single judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy upheld the Bihar government's order to transfer the investigation to CBI. Moreover Justice Roy held that the Bihar Police had jurisdiction to register FIR at the complaint of Sushant's father.

The orders were dictated within minutes of the single-judge bench assembling. Justice Roy had earlier held two hearings into Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai. Former ASG Maninder Singh, appearing for the Bihar government, had submitted that Bihar CM had not interfered in the case and added that the recommendation for a CBI probe was based on the advice of the concerned authorities. "In Maharashtra, there may be political pressure but not in Bihar. What are we hiding in this case? The Maharashtra Police have not cooperated with the Bihar Police in this case," Maninder Singh had told the apex court.

Singhvi argues for Maharashtra govt

Senior lawyer Shyam Divan, appearing for Rhea Chakraborty, had raised questions over the manner in which the Bihar Police registered an FIR in the case and argued that the matter has no connection with the FIR registered in Patna. Appearing for the Maharashtra government, senior advocate Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi had submitted that the state has filed the detailed probe status report in a sealed cover.

"Can I transfer something that I don't own? Bihar government is extremely generous in transferring something that it has no jurisdiction in dealing with. Everything is in Mumbai. The father lives in Bihar and sister lives in Chandigarh," Singhvi had said questioning the Bihar government for recommending a CBI probe in the matter.

Rhea had been named in the FIR in the Sushant case lodged by Sushant's father KK Singh in Patna, post which a Bihar police team had arrived in Mumbai to investigate, though they were finally stymied by the Mumbai Police.

Sushant's family has accused Rhea Chakraborty of siphoning off funds to the tune of Rs 15 crore from Sushant's accounts before his death. She had moved out of their live-in relationship just a week before he died under suspicious circumstances in what was called suicide from the state though numerous inconsistencies have since emerged.

Rhea claims innocence

Claiming innocence in the case, Rhea Chakraborty had stated that her entire financial transactions are crystal clear and there is nothing incriminating against her and she is not involved in any way with respect to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The CBI has registered an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and others in connection with the actor's death after the Centre accepted Bihar government's recommendation to transfer the probe in the matter from Patna. An FIR was registered in Patna on a complaint filed by KK Singh, Rajput's father, under sections related to abetment to suicide.

