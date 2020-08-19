Rhea Chakraborty Issues Statement As SC Allows CBI Probe In Sushant Case; Makes Big U-turn

Shortly after the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the CBI to investigate the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, based on a case filed by his family in Bihar, accused Rhea Chakraborty has issued a statement through her lawyer Satish Maneshinde. The statement says that Rhea will appear and face the investigation by the CBI as she has done earlier with the Mumbai Police and the Enforcement Directorate (ED). It also says that the actor maintains that the truth will remain the same "whichever agency" investigated the case, in yet another sharp U-turn, given that her entire plea was for the Mumbai police only to handle the case.

Read the statement by Rhea's lawyer here:

The Hon’ble Supreme Court after examining the facts and circumstances of the case and the report of the Mumbai police has observed that it will be the desired justice as Rhea herself called for a CBI investigation. The Hon’ble Supreme Court also observed that due to the allegations made by the two states of political interference against each other, it would be in the interest of justice to hand over the case to the CBI.

Since the Court has Transferred the investigation to CBI invoking its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution of India, she will appear and face the investigation by the CBI as she has done earlier with the Mumbai Police and the Enforcement Directorate. Rhea maintains that the Truth will remain the same whichever agency investigates the case.

"No Interviews, please. The matter is still under investigation by CBI," Advocate Satish Maneshinde also appealed.

Pronouncing the verdict, the single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy said that the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI. The apex court also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. The state of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said.

The apex court had, in its last hearing on August 11, reserved its judgment and asked all the parties to file their respective submissions in the case. In the order of the Supreme Court accessed by Republic TV, the Judge has also mentioned that the accused cannot dictate the choice of agency probing the case.

