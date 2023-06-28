Since the announcement of the remake of Ali Sethi's Pasoori in the film Satya Prem Ki Katha, people have been expressing their discontent. The song's release has only intensified the backlash. In an exclusive interview with Republic Digital, the composer of Pasoori Nu, Rochak Kohli, shared his thoughts on the commotion surrounding the song.

3 Things you need to know

The original song is called Pasoori and its remake has been named Pasoori Nu.

Ali Sethi and Shae Gill have lent their voice to the Pakistani Coke Studio original.

The film is scheduled to be released on June 29, 2023.

Why did they pick this particular song?

With so many songs available at their disposal, people have been thinking that why did the makers choose this global hit? Revealing the reason behind it, the composer of the song, Rochak Kohli said, "Our intention was to take this great masterpiece and create our own version. We did not seek to draw comparisons or prove anything through this remake. In fact, Ali Sethi himself has worked on multiple renditions, and we simply aimed to present it in Hindi."

(A still from the song Pasoori Nu featuring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani | Image: Instagram)

He added to this by saying that the makers and he himself knows the kind of popularity that this song holds. But having said this, he also revealed that they were fully prepared for the backlash. “More than a thousand songs are released every day, so why single out this one? This seems incomprehensible to me. Even Arijit Singh's singing received mixed reviews, but that's the current trend in our country—appreciation is no longer considered cool. Something only gains attention when it's criticised,” he explained.

Independent songs don’t get the same love

Talking about the kind of response different pieces of music get in India, Kohli says that independent tracks take much more time to grow than big-budget songs. He explained, “Songs that are a part of big banner films get love from the audience quicker than independent tracks. This happens due to a variety of reasons like the involvement of A-list actors and smart marketing strategies to name a few.”