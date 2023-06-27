The latest song from Satyaprem Ki Katha, titled Pasoori Nu, was recently released online. It is a recreation of the popular Pakistani track Pasoori. The new version received severe backlash on social media. In an exclusive interview with Republic Digital, the composer of Pasoori Nu, Rochak Kohli, shared his thoughts on the negativity surrounding the song.

3 Things you need to know

Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar have lent their voices to the song Pasoori Nu.

The song is picturised on Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani.

Satyaprem Ki Katha is scheduled to release on June 29.

Why Rochak chose to remake Ali Sethi's Pasoori?

Rochak Kohli said that he decided to work on the track with the aim of composing a ‘beautiful piece’. "Our intention was to take this great masterpiece and create our own version. We did not seek to draw comparisons or prove anything through this remake. In fact, Ali Sethi himself has worked on multiple renditions, and we simply aimed to present it in Hindi,” he said.

(A still from the song Pasoori Nu | Image: Namah Pictures)

Rochak Kohli says he was mentally prepared for backlash over remix

Kohli stated that the team was mentally prepared to face backlash. He said, "I am in a mixed mood after all this. The audience on the internet is unpredictable. Its not a suprise at all. These days the level of appreciation has come down and the level of trolling has gone up. Many YouTube channels thrive on trolling others."

He added, "More than a thousand songs are released every day, so why single out this one? This seems incomprehensible to me. Even Arijit Singh's singing received mixed reviews, but that's the current trend in our country—appreciation is no longer considered cool. Something only gains attention when it's criticised." Upon the song's release, it faced severe criticism. However, industry insiders reached out to him, expressing their appreciation for the song. He feels people should relax and listen to the song before reacting to it.

Ali Sethi gave his approval for Pasoori remake: Rochak Kohli

The composer revealed that collaborating with Ali Sethi was his long-standing desire. He further added that Sethi was associated with his version from the word go. "Ali has been involved in the process from day one. I sent him the initial version, and only after his approval did we proceed. We were excited to work together, having known each other for years. This was a chance for us to collaborate, and we have plans for a few more projects in the future," said Kohli.

(Ali Sethi was equally excited for the Hindi version of Pasoori | Image: Instagram)

Temporary nature of trolls

When asked about handling online hatred, Kohli said it will eventually pass. He added that he will continue giving his best to his work irrespective of the ‘tamasha’. "Having been part of the industry for some time, I have witnessed the growth of this trend of trolling. I know it will only last for a short period and won't affect me. In my upcoming opportunities, whether it involves recreating a song or composing an original, I will give my best. I am simply observing the 'tamasha' (spectacle) unfold," said the composer.