Neha Kakkar's Best Independent Tracks You Must Add To Your Playlist; Here's Our Top Picks

Neha Kakkar is counted in the list of India's most globally successful singers. She is a singing sensation who has sung numerous smashing hits both for movies and her independent tracks. Some of the most celebrated Bollywood tracks are Garmi, O Saki Saki, Ladki Aankh Maare, Morni Banke amongst several others.

Not just that, but Neha Kakkar is apparently the only Indian personality who bagged the Instagram trophy for the most number of followers on Instagram in 2019. She has over 33 million followers currently.

Every song that Neha Kakkar gives her voice to becomes a rage. Be it her independent track like La La La, Oh Humsafar or movie tracks Dilbar, Kala Chashma etc, all her songs manage to become super-hit. Let's take a look at Neha Kakkar's list of popular independent tracks below-

Most celebrated independent video songs of Neha Kakkar

Nikle Currant

Neha Kakkar and Jassie Gill's Nikle Currant has to be included in the list of top independent songs by the singer. The video has over 600 million views on Youtube which is itself a big achievement.

Goa Wale Beach Pe

Aditya Narayan and Neha Kakkar's romance on the sets of Indian Idol 11 was the talk the town. Amidst the rumours, the duo featured in a single by Neha and her brother Tony Kakkar. The dynamic duo's collaboration turned out to be fruitful as Goa Wale Beach Pe became a smashing hit.

Puchda Hi Nahi

Another superhit independent track of Neha Kakkar which broke the internet in 2019 was Puchda Hi Nahi. It is groovy, peppy track with catchy Punjabi lyrics. Rohit Khandelwal who bagged the title of Mr World in 2016 is also a part of the video song.

La La La

Arjun Kanungo and Neha Kakkar collaborated for a peppy number titled La La La. The song features both the singers together in the music video. The story plot of La La La was truly riveting for audiences to watch which revolved around the tumultuous relationship of a working couple. The duo shared great onscreen chemistry in La La La. which is a must-watch video track by Neha.

Oh Humsafar

Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli's were once touted amongst the most talked-about couples in Bollywood. But today things have gone sour between them and reportedly the two share a cold vibe now. During the time that Neha and Himansh were together, they featured in a song titled Oh Humsafar.

Tony Kakkar and Neha sang the soulful romantic track of Oh Humsafar and the now estranged couple featured in the video of the song. In no time the song went viral, and is definitely amidst the most popular independent songs of the singer.

