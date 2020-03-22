Amazon Prime's 'Four More Shots Please' Season 2 To Premiere On April 17, 2020

Four More Shots Please gained colossal fame among the audience ever since it was released. The show is available on Amazon Prime and is one of the most popular shows available on the platform. Four More Shots Please has an all-girl gang who explore life a little bit more, each day. After a superhit first season, the makers of the show have now announced updates regarding the second season.

ALSO READ | Milind Soman Reveals What He Eats Throughout The Day In Order To Stay Fit & Healthy; Read

Four More Shots Please season 2 to be available from April 17, 2020

Amazon Prime Video recently announced that the second season to their superhit show, Four More Shots Please will be released on April 17, 2020. The makers had announced last year that the series is being renewed for another season and the filming is already underway. The series follows how a gang of four women go through everything in life while still holding on to each other.

ALSO READ | Maanvi Gagroo's Bollywood Movies That Should Be A Must-watch

Check out Amazon Prime Video’s announcement here:

ALSO READ | Kabir Khan's The Forgotten Army's Trailer Released, To Stream On Amazon Prime Video

While talking about her excitement regarding the second season of Four More Shots Please, Kriti Kulhari said that her excitement for the show doubled when the team started filming for season 2. She also said that being a part of the show has always had a learning curve for her. She also added that in the latest season, every viewer will see a little bit of themselves in the characters.

The original cast of Four More Shots Please -- Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J and Maanvi Gagroo -- will be reprising their roles in the second season as well. The latest season is directed by Nupur Asthana and banked by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd.

Prateik Babbar, Lisa Ray, Milind Soman, Neil Bhooplalam, Simone Singh and Amrita Puri who played supporting characters from the previous season will be returning for the latest season of Four More Shots Please as well.

ALSO READ | Saif Ali Khan, Abhishek Bachchan Ready To Star In These Upcoming Amazon Prime Shows

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.