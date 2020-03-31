The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

'Four More Shots Please 2' Official Trailer Has Fans Going Gaga Over It

Web Series

Starring Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J in 'Four More Shots Please!', just dropped their new trailer. Here's how fans reacted to it.

Written By Vaishnavi Navalka | Mumbai | Updated On:
four more shots please 2 official trailer

Amazon’s original series, Four More Shots Please stars actors Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta and Bani J in the lead roles. The season one of the popular web series released last year and the trailer of Four More Shots season 2 released today. Take a look at the trailer below and check out how fans reacted to it.

Four more shots please 2: Official trailer

Also Read: Lisa Ray & Bani J Recall Their 'awkward' First Interaction For 'Four More Shots Please'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by amazon prime video IN (@primevideoin) on

The series is based on the life of four girls Kirti Kulhari, a divorcee, caught between not getting over her job and not getting over her ex-husband. Sayani Gupta, an award-winning journalist who fights her own struggles of getting her fearless stories published. Maanvi Gagroo, a shy girl who wants to get away from the pressure of getting married by her family, and Bani J, a gym trainer and lesbian, who is hopelessly in love with one of her students.

Also Read: Sayani Gupta’s Underrated Projects That Are A Must-watch For Every Fan

Take a look at how fans reacted to the new trailer

The first season of the show was loved by all and the actors were appreciated for their acting. The previous season ended with them getting into a fight and ending up not-in-talking terms while in the new season the girls are back together, and are taken to Istanbul. Four More Shots season 2 will release on April 17, 2020. 

Also Read: Kirti Kulhari Faces Backlash For Coronavirus-related Post That Quotes Former British PM

Also Read: Sayani Gupta Turns Producer With 'Where The Winds Blow'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
MAHA SLASHES 60% SALARLY FOR MLAS
COVID-19
MALLYA ASKS INDIAN GOVT FOR HELP
Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah's death: Iulia Vantur, other celebs express grief with posts
CELEBS MOURN ABDULLAH'S DEATH
Sub Inspector
KURNOOL INSPECTOR'S AWARENESS
COVID-19
BJP & CONG IN SPRAY FIGHT
Ali Fazal turns Batman for 'quick delivery' to needy; Richa says 'Oh my heart', Watch
ALI TURNS BATMAN FOR A CAUSE