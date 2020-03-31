'Four More Shots Please 2' Official Trailer Has Fans Going Gaga Over It

Amazon’s original series, Four More Shots Please stars actors Kirti Kulhari, Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta and Bani J in the lead roles. The season one of the popular web series released last year and the trailer of Four More Shots season 2 released today. Take a look at the trailer below and check out how fans reacted to it.

Four more shots please 2: Official trailer

The series is based on the life of four girls Kirti Kulhari, a divorcee, caught between not getting over her job and not getting over her ex-husband. Sayani Gupta, an award-winning journalist who fights her own struggles of getting her fearless stories published. Maanvi Gagroo, a shy girl who wants to get away from the pressure of getting married by her family, and Bani J, a gym trainer and lesbian, who is hopelessly in love with one of her students.

Take a look at how fans reacted to the new trailer

It's really Good 👍 trailer.... we are very excited for this.... waiting for 17 April 2020.... Best of luck 04 Girl's.... my favourite ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @IamKirtiKulhari — Deepak Kumar Sirohi (@iamdeepaksirohi) March 31, 2020

So much to take in in the trailer! Looks like a lot of interesting storylines! Can't wait to see Bani J's especially! #FourMoreShotsPlease — simplypurple 🦋🥀💋🖤 (@4simplypurple) March 31, 2020

I can't wait anymore, I'm biting my nails off..also I'm only watching this only because of Bani⭐ plus it's an awesome show! Love ya Bani💙💜, May you be happy, may you be healthy and may you be at peace! Loved the podcast also!😭 — Sid_k (@siddharthk472) March 31, 2020

Oh yeess damn season 2 looks bomb too. I just love the fashion of all four girls. Was missing these four Soo much. It's looking Soo visually pleasing also the acting and story looks amazing too. Can't wait now#FourMoreShotsPlease — maha (@ItsMahah) March 31, 2020

The first season of the show was loved by all and the actors were appreciated for their acting. The previous season ended with them getting into a fight and ending up not-in-talking terms while in the new season the girls are back together, and are taken to Istanbul. Four More Shots season 2 will release on April 17, 2020.

