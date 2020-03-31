'Four More Shots Please 2' Trailer: Maanvi Gagroo Starrer Promises Double The Madness

The Four More Shots Please 2 official trailer has been recently released by the makers. The second season of this Amazon Prime series features Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo, Sayani Gupta, Lisa Ray, Pratiek Babbar and Milind Soman in pivotal roles. The first season of the series premiered in the year 2019 and essayed the story of four flawed women and their complex friendship. Four More Shots Please 2 official trailer reveals that the story is set in Istanbul. In the second season, all four women will meet again and will set examples that will make the entire world to pay more attention to what women truly want.

All the four flawed best friends will make create new troubles. However, they will love each other more. Four More Shots Please 2 will unveil how these women will choose themselves first over society and their cruel expectations. Four More Shots Please 2 official trailer begins telling how one of the friends, Siddhi, goes to Istanbul.

The rest three decide to go looking for her. However, when everyone comes back to Mumbai they will find themselves in the middle of unresolved issues and old relationships. Familiar faces will return in their lives creating new troubles and drama in their lives.

Have a look at Four More Shots Please 2 official trailer here:

is it hot in here or did we just drop the #FourMoreShotsPlease s2 trailer!! 🔥

🎥: https://t.co/fSMFYhh7L0 pic.twitter.com/8A4JUDXsYh — 4moreshotspls (@4moreshotspls) March 31, 2020

The second season of Four More Shots Please is scheduled to release on April 17, 2020. The first season of the series was helmed by Anu Menon. The first season unveiled how four flawed women live their lives making mistakes and building relationships over the shots of Tequila in Mumbai. Four More Shots Please is bankrolled by Pritish Nandy Communication and the second season of the series is helmed by Nupur Asthana.

