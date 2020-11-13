Scam 1992 Actor Pratik Gandhi To Make Hindi Lead Debut With 'Ravan Leela'

Pratik Gandhi has caught everyone’s attention with his performance in Sony LIV’s biographical series, Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story. From being popular in Gujarati industry, he has shot to nationwide fame and people are waiting to see him on the big screen. The actor has now signed a drama film which will hit the theatres soon.

Scam 1992 star Pratik Gandhi cast as the lead in Ravan Leela

Pen Studios has recently announced their upcoming project titled as Ravan Leela. It stars Pratik Gandhi in the lead role. The movie will be helmed by Hardik Gajjar and the script is penned by Shreyes Anil Lowlekar. It is said to be a never-seen-before dramatic entertainer. The film is scheduled to release soon in 2020 itself.

Ravan Leela will be presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studio. It will be produced under the banner of Hardik Gajjar films in association with Backbencher Pictures. The movie will be Pratik Gandhi’s first Hindi feature film as a lead.

Dr. Jayantilal Gada shared a few details about Ravan Leela. He said that the film has a very unusual take and it has turned out extremely well. The producer mentioned that it is a strong content-driven movie with melodious music and very good performances, which has always been the focus of Pen Studios. He noted that they are extremely excited about the outcome.

Director Hardik Gajjar also opened up working on the project. He said that he believes there are many ways of storytelling. The filmmaker mentioned that he has tried something new and hopes audiences like it. Ravan Leela plot and other cast details are kept under wraps.

Pen Studios have bankrolled several such unique concept films. Their venture includes movies like Kahaani, Haseena Parkar, Helicopter Eela, The Accidental Prime Minister, Yeh Saali Aashiqui and more. Their upcoming projects are Attack starring John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi featuring Alia Bhatt.

Pratik Gandhi made his acting debut in 2006 with English language film, Yours Emotionally. He gained popularity in Gujarati industry as he appeared in movies like Bey Yaar, Wrong Side Raju, Tamburo, Love Ni Bhavai, Ventilator, Dhunki and Gujarat 11. Pratik was seen in Hindi films like Loveyatri and Mitron. He has earned immense love for his performance as Harshad Mehta in his web series debut project, Scam 1992 directed by Hansal Mehta.

