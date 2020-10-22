Pratik Gandhi On Popularity After 'Scam 1992': "I've Been Around For 15 To 16 Years"

Pratik Gandhi has won the praises of several fans and celebrities after his amazing performance in Scam 1992. The actor played the role of Harshad Mehta in the web series which revolves around the infamous scam. The actor has opened up about the fame he has received and how it has changed his life for the better. He also highlighted the fact that people have mistaken him for an overnight success as he has been in the industry for quite some time.

Pratik Gandhi speaks about fame and recognition after Scam 1992

Also Read | Khatrimaza Leaks Financial Thriller Web-series 'Scam 1992' for Download

The actor spoke to tabloid Mid-Day and mentioned that his phone has been ringing almost every day after the success that his web series Scam 1992 received. The story of the web series is based on the Harshad Mehta Scam in the year 1992 when the individual was charged with several financial crimes. Fans have been loving the series and especially the acting by Pratik Gandhi. The actor has been praised several times and thus he spoke about the fame he has gotten. He mentioned quite clearly that despite people thinking he got overnight success, the truth remains that he has been in the industry for close to 15 to 16 years.

Also Read | 'Scam 1992': What Time Does The Series Release On Sony Liv? Read Details

Pratik Gandhi then mentioned that after his lead role for the Harshad Mehta scam based series directors have now considered giving him lead roles in their films as well. He calls this the biggest difference he has seen, as finally, makers have considered him for a lead role in mainstream Bollywood films. Pratik Gandhi revealed that he has been getting calls from directors who have been telling that they earlier considered some other actor for the role, however after watching his performance in Scam 1992 they want him to lead the project. Pratik Gandhi even mentioned that directors have said that no one other than him can suit the role better.

Also Read | Scam 1992 Web Series Cast Has Pratik Gandhi, Satish Kaushik & More; Know Their Characters

The Harshad Mehta scam series is exclusively available to watch on the Sony LIV app. The ten-part series showcases the mastermind of Harshad Mehta who devised the whole 1992 financial scam. The director of the series Hansal Mehta too has been praised for coming up and portraying an immersive story which has kept audiences hooked to the story of the series. Pratik Gandhi himself in the interview called him an actors director and mentioned that Hansal Mehta would often tell him to follow his gut for achieving the best shot in the series.

Also Read | If You Loved 'Scam 1992', Add These Shows & Movies To Your Watchlist

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.