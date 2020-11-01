Pratik Gandhi Of 'Scam 1992' Fame Has Done Many Hit Gujarati Films; Take A Look

Pratik Gandhi has now become a popular face after his portrayal of the infamous stockbroker Harshad Mehta in Scam 1992. This web series, which has become a big hit and has received a lot of positive reviews by the audience, has resulted in the actor’s increased popularity. Even with a significant background and work in Gujarati cinema, lesser people know about his work there. Let us look at some of Pratik Gandhi’s movies in Gujarati cinema which went on to become hits.

Pratik Gandhi and his Gujarati film hits

Bey Yaar (2014)

Based on a story of two friends, this movie was directed by Abhishek Jain while keeping the younger audiences in mind. It also stars Darshan Jariwala and Manoj Joshi. This movie is considered as a very important contribution to Pratik Gandhi’s bio. This was the first movie that put Pratik on the map.

Wrong Side Raju (2016)

Directed by Mikhil Musale, this movie has Pratik Gandhi, Kimberley Louisa McBeath, and Asif Basra in prominent roles of the film. This movie is a thriller drama that was widely appreciated by the audiences and the critics as well. This movie was produced by well-known directors like Vikas Bahl and Anurag Kashyap, and is considered to be another addition in Pratik’s hit films.

Tamburo (2017)

This movie is a comedy film directed by Shailesh Shankar, and it has Pratik Gandhi, Bharat Chawda and Manoj Joshi in the most prominent roles. Pratik has played the role of a young and ambitious man looking to make his mark in the world.

Love Ni Bhavai (2017)

Directed by Sandeep Patel, this movie is a romantic drama which stars Pratik Gandhi, Malhar Thakar and Aarohi Patel in the leads. This is one of the rare instances where Pratik is seen doing a romantic role such as this one. Highly appreciated by the audiences, Love Ni Bhavai managed to do well at the box office.

Ventilator (2018)

This comedy-drama was directed by Umang Vyaas with Pratik in the lead. In an unexpected surprise, you will also find Jackie Shroff playing another important role beside Pratik. This is an adaptation of a Marathi film with the same name, which was produced by Priyanka Chopra. This movie is considered as one of the decorated films in Pratik Gandhi's bio.

These were some of the Gujarati films where the actor has already made his mark. Another important addition to Pratik Gandhi's movies also includes the Hindi film Mitron, which was also appreciated by the younger audience. On his Instagram, you will find some of Pratik Gandhi’s photos from Scam 1992 where he is sporting a rather bold look, which will not be familiar to a lot of his long-time fans. They can certainly expect Pratik Gandhi to return with more such performances, with the kind of success he has received in Scam 1992.

