Lizzo Beeating Receives 8 Nominations At The 2020 Grammy Awards

Lizzo Beeating, born as Melissa Viviane Jefferson, is an American singer, rapper and songwriter. She recently created history at the upcoming 2020 Grammy Awards. The singer and rapper, who has delivered hits such as Good as Hell, Truth Hurts and Worship received eight nominations at the recently announced Grammy Awards nominations, which is the most by any music composer and singer this year.

Read Creator Of Lizzo’s Signature Slogan Could Get A Grammy Nod

Lizzo received eight nominations at the 2020 Grammy Awards

The singer received the following eight nominations this year:

Album of the Year for Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)

Record of the Year for Truth Hurts

Song of the Year for Truth Hurts

Best New Artist

Best Pop Solo Performance for Truth Hurts

Best R&B Performance for Exactly How I Feel Featuring Gucci Mane

Best Traditional R&B Performance for Jerome

Best Urban Contemporary Album for Cuz I Love You (Deluxe)

Read Ariana Grande Wants Ambulance At Grammy Awards After Five Nominations

The 2020 Grammy Awards also features nominations for Ariana Grande, DJ Khalid, Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey among others. The nominations were announced on November 20, 2019. While many music lovers welcomed the list of nominees, many were dejected that favourites such as Taylor Swift and the Korean K-Pop global sensation boy band, BTS, did not feature in the list of nominees. Priyanka Chopra's husband, singer Nick Jonas and his boy band, The Jonas Brothers, received the Grammy nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their comeback single, Sucker.

Read Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas' Fans Go Crazy As Jonas Brothers Bag Grammy Nominations

The Grammy Awards is the annual awards presented by The Recording Academy to recognize achievements in the music industry. They are considered to be the most prestigious awards in the music industry. The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony is scheduled for January 26, 2020, at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Read Grammy 2020 Nominations Include Former First Lady Of US Michelle Obama

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.