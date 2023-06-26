Selfiee Actress Kusha Kapila Parts Ways With Husband Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia, Shares Note

Kusha Kapila, who gained recognition for her acting chops Masaba Masaba and Selfiee, has recently announced her separation from her husband, Zorawar. In a heartfelt post shared on Instagram, she opened up about the decision and the reasons behind their parting.

3 things you need to know

Kusha Kapila and Zorawar Singh Ahluwalia tied the knot in 2017.

Zorawar frequently appeared in Kusha's Instagram reels.

They purchased a house in Delhi together in 2020.

A difficult decision for Kusha Kapila

In her extensive Instagram post, Kusha expressed the heartbreak that accompanies at the end of a relationship. She acknowledged that the decision to separate was not an easy one. While she did not divulge specific reasons for their parting, she shared, "The love and life we have shared together continues to mean everything for us, but sadly, our current paths no longer align."

Kusha further revealed that they had devoted significant effort to mend their relationship, but reached a point where they couldn't continue. She mentioned the duration of their shared journey, spanning over a decade, and emphasized the need for time and healing before embarking on the next phase of their lives.

Will continue to support each other

In the closing of her message, Kusha assured her fans that their focus now lies in navigating this challenging phase with love, respect, and support for each other. She expressed their commitment to being each other's cheerleaders and pillars of support. Additionally, they intend to continue co-parenting their beloved dog, Maya.

Kusha Kapila's rise to fame and recent work

Kusha Kapila gained prominence through her Instagram reels, which focused on fashion and lifestyle content. Following her acting debut in Ghost Stories, she appeared in films like Plan A Plan B, starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Riteish Deshmukh, and Selfiee. Her most recent project includes the web series Minus One: New Chapter, featuring Aisha Ahmed and Ayush Mehra.