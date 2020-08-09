Sena Now Wants Sushant-Ankita Lokhande's Breakup Probed; Says 'she Left, Rhea Remained'

Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana has bitterly lashed out at the ongoing campaign for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput by calling it a political stunt. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut took a low jibe at Sushant's personal life and even attempted to malign his relationship with his father KK Singh, who has been vocal in slamming Mumbai Police for their inconclusive investigation in his son's unfortunate death. This comes even as the Maharashtra administration's handling of the matter has come under question, even in the Supreme Court.

Speaking about Sushant's personal life, Raut claimed that Ankita Lokhande and Rhea Chakraborty were the two women in the late actor's life. He highlighted that Ankita Lokhande "left" Sushant while Rhea, now the prime accused in the case, was with him. Sena took note of the fact that Ankita Lokhande has opined about Rhea and, in what seems like a defense for the latter, claimed that "it should be investigated why Ankita and Sushant broke up" and that it should be in the public domain.

Read | Sushant Case LIVE Updates: Maharashtra Government submits reply to SC on Rhea plea

The article has also cast aspersions on the Sushant's relationship with his father. The article said Sushant did not have a healthy relationship with his father. After Sushant's death, his father was misled and asked to file an FIR in Bihar when the incident happened in Mumbai, the article stated.

Read | Shiv Sena force-fits political spin in Sushant death probe; fires low jibe at Bihar Police

Sena claims Sushant's case is "obviously" a suicide; reluctant to accept otherwise

"It can be clearly seen that actor Sushant Singh committed suicide. It is being said again and again that its a murder, there is no basis to this claim. Film world and political leaders are complicit to this murder, this is blatant propaganda of petty characters and news channels who wish to bake bread on a hot griddle," the article said.

Read | 'Sharad Pawar called and complained about Arnab Goswami,' claims Sena on Sushant coverage

Meanwhile, CBI has registered the case after taking over from Bihar police. Enforcement Directorate is also investigating the embezzlement of funds of Sushant and has interrogated prime accused Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant's CA and few others. The Supreme Court will once again take up for hearing on Tuesday the plea of Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of the case to Mumbai.

Read | Sena tries to clarify on neta being linked to Sushant-Disha cases; cites 'D-grade' actors

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.