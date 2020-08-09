Shiv Sena Force-fits Political Spin In Sushant Death Probe; Fires Low Jibe At Bihar Police

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut in the party's mouthpiece Saamna lashed out against the Bihar Police investigation in Mumbai claiming that they had no business interfering with Mumbai Police investigation of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide. He dismissed Bihar Police's intervention asking 'if they think they're Interpol' and called it an act of undermining Mumbai Police's abilities.

Raut criticized the politicization of Sushant Singh Rajput's death case - though a closer inspection reveals that the only ones politicising it are the Shiv Sena itself - and called it an obvious suicide case in the editorial on Sunday and said that including Bihar Police and CBI is condemnable and an insult to the Maharashtra state government. He claimed, "If Bihar Police had a different angle on the case, they could have discussed it with Mumbai Police. It is wrong to think that only Bihar Police and CBI will be able to unravel the truth. It is everyone's right to know the truth."

The Shiv Sena leader also spoke in defense of the BMC highlighting that the Bihar Police official's institutional quarantine was in accordance with the guidelines for COVID-19 and in everyone's interest. He also attacked Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey by revealing his failure to join politics and called his involvement in Sushant's case "a joke". Raut has also attempted to blame Republic TV claiming that an obvious suicide case has been politicized - this despite the Maharashtra government's conduct coming under question even in the Supreme Court and the Mumbai probes into the Sushant death and also Disha Salian's reeking of laxity.

'Steps by Bihar govt taken in view of polls': Sanjay Raut

Earlier last week, Raut had also opined on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's nod to CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case claiming that all the steps by Bihar government are being taken in light of polls in the state. Terming Bihar Police's investigation as 'interference', Raut had said that Sushant was just born in Patna, he achieved everything in Maharashtra and hence it makes sense for Mumbai Police to probe his death.

Moreover, Raut said that once the elections in Bihar are over, the government and the leaders will forget about Sushant and his family. "They are only doing politics for Bihar elections. Once polls are over in Bihar, they will forget Sushant Singh Rajput and his family," Shiv Sena's spinmaster had added.

It is notable that Shiv Sena, through its editorial and interactions with media over the last few days, has seemingly chalked out more political angles in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case than any other agency. Republic TV, on the other hand, has been striving for justice through the many explosive revelations uncovered by its SIT in the actor's death case.

