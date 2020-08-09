'Sharad Pawar Called And Complained About Arnab Goswami,' Claims Sena On Sushant Coverage

Amid the ongoing investigation into the mysterious death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Shiv Sena on Sunday via its mouthpiece Saamana has attacked Republic Media Network's Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami. As serious revelations have come to fore via Republic's investigations in the Sushant death case and questions have been raised on the probe done by Mumbai Police in the matter, even in the Supreme Court, Maharashtra's ruling party has chosen to claim it as 'stunt' by BJP. Moreover, the Saamana editorial has alleged that it is the BJP that is attempting to shame the Udhhav Thackeray government and has led the protest march for Sushant's justice, via media.

'Sharad Pawar called me': Sanjay Raut

Making a massive disclosure, Saamana editor Sanjay Raut has said that NCP supremo Sharad Pawar dialed him after hearing Republic Media Network's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami's 'attack' on CM Uddhav. He claimed that Pawar told him that using 'abusive language' against Maharahstra's CM will not send a good message and inquired 'what is the government doing'. Raut further alleged that the motive behind the TV coverage of Sushant's case is to defame the Uddhav Thackeray government.

READ | Abhishek Manu Singhvi to represent Maha govt in SC hearing on Rhea's plea in Sushant case

READ | Sushant Case LIVE Updates

Sena slams Bihar Police

Moreover, Shiv Sena said that the Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey's interview to Arnab Goswami's Republic is a 'violation of the discipline of Police Force' and has been done to 'malign Mumbai Police's reputation'. It has said that the 'interference' of Bihar Police in Sushant death case was unnecessary. The Sena article also said that there has been 'politicization' of the Sushant's death and has called it an 'obvious suicide case'. Furthermore, it had said that the case is being highlighted without paying heed to the sensitivity and sentiments, alleging that media is covering it because of the presence of three women related to Sushant - Disha Salian, Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty.

READ | Maharashtra govt replies to SC on Rhea's plea; Sushant's kin's statements termed 'tainted'

Shiv Sena's queasiness in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case is a matter of interest, with even the counsel for the Bihar government Mukul Rohatgi asking in the Supreme Court why the Uddhav dispensation was sounding like it was arguing on behalf of Rhea Chakraborty. Chakraborty had also made a stunning U-turn, from asking Home Minister Amit Shah for a CBI probe, to vehemently seeking that Mumbai police only investigating the case. The Maharashtra administration has also been questioned for their tactics in thwarting the Bihar police's erstwhile probe in the case.

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's father, sisters' statements likely to be recorded by CBI next week

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.