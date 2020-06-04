Shabana Azmi Stresses On 'giving Till It Hurts' In The Wake Of The Coronavirus Crisis

Shabana Azmi and husband Javed Akhtar have been extensively engaged in doing their bit to better the plight of the migrants in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The couple has also reportedly donated to CINTAA along with the city's slums. Recently Shabana Azmi revealed to a publication about the manner of charity work and why it has become of such supreme importance in this crisis time of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shabana Azmi said that one has to 'give' in this hour of the coronavirus crisis until it hurts

Shabana Azmi said that while working on their relief work, she along with her husband, Javed Akhtar has simultaneously started working on rehabilitation. Shabana Azmi further said that as a society, one has to become more inclusive as well as altruistic and less hard-hearted. The actor said that during this time of the coronavirus pandemic, mutual benefit has to become the guiding principle. Shabana Azmi stated that during this tough time, one has to 'give till it hurts'.

Shabana Azmi spoke about the migrant situation in the city

Shabana Azmi further said that if one tends to give comfortably, that means that they are not stretching themselves enough. The actor also added that most of the work needs to be done during the 'normal' period so that a natural disaster does not turn into a human disaster. Shabana Azmi also spoke about the tense migrant crisis during the coronavirus pandemic.

To this, she said that her domestic staff is from Orissa, West Bengal, and Bihar. She further said that she was born in Hyderabad while her husband is from Gwalior and her manager is from Goa. With this, Shabana Azmi stated that at least the 3/4th section of the city consists of migrants who had come to Mumbai in search of work. She hinted that this has made it all the more critical to contribute to the eradication of the crisis.

Shabana Azmi then spoke about her contributions to CINTAA along with her providing 4000 plus meals in the city's slums. Her husband, Javed Akhtar had also revealed in the interview that, Indian Performing Rights Society which is a copyright society mandated by the government is also helping its 3700 members with cash donations as well as rations in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Javed Akhtar also said that he has collaborated with singer Shankar Mahadevan as well as the Sa Re Ga Ma music label to make direct cash transfers of Rs 2500 per week, per person to the 800 members of the music industry who are not registered members of the IPRS.



