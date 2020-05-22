Shabana Azmi Opens Up About Life During COVID-19 Lockdown; Read

Shabana Azmi is one of the several Bollywood celebrities who is trying to spread positive vibes all around amid the COVID-19 lockdown. She has been investing her time in writing poems and spreading awareness about coronavirus safety measures. She was recently seen talking about public health system of the country and calls it 'fragile'. Read further ahead to know more details:

ALSO READ | Raveena Tandon Is 'forced To Smile For The Camera' In Adorable Pic With Pet Dog



Shabana Azmi talks about COVID-19 lockdown

According to reports, the actor was recently speaking to a leading news daily about her quarantine time. She said that she is spending more time with her husband Javed Akhtar. She also said that she is trying to support society as much as possible. She then went on to state that she was in Budapest in the month of March and returned to India on March 15, 2020.

ALSO READ | Richa Chadha Reveals How Fear Of COVID-19 Will Not Affect The Entertainment Industry



She came to India and went in two-week isolation, and during all this, the Lockdown 1.0 had already started. Thus, she said, that she has been in the lockdown for quite some time now and it feels very long. But talking about the silver lining, she said that she has never spent so much time with her husband and since she really enjoys spending time with him, it is really good that the two are together.

Further talking about the public health system, the actor said that our public health system is very fragile. She said that health is a right as well as a responsibility. She even revealed that she was greatly affected by the fact that there are several migrant workers who are still suffering and have not been aided by anyone yet. She talked about how there is still a wide gap between the haves and have-nots.

ALSO READ | 'Phulwa' Actor Jannat Zubair Rahmani Opens Up About Her Bond With Her Mother & Friends



According to reports, the actor also talked about her husband penning a parody version of Abhi Na Jao Chhodkar, and how it came into existence. She revealed that her husband was having soup and was spilling it everywhere so she asked him to eat properly. After this, within moments, her husband came up with a hilarious parody. Here is a video of the same:

ALSO READ | Benafsha Soonawalla Reveals Why She Took Time To Announce Relationship With Priyank Sharma



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.